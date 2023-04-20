LIVERMORE — Edith Ashby, 100, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 14, 2023, from her rest at the Heartford House in Owensboro. A lifelong resident of McLean County, Edith Mae Troutman was born Oct. 2, 1922, to the late Robert William and Floy Priscilla McEuen Troutman and was married to Elvis Walton Ashby July 30, 1937. She was a homemaker and loved cooking, gardening, oil painting, and traveling. In particular, Edith cherished time with family and friends. Edith was a faithful member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church located in the Buel community of McLean County. In later years she enjoyed services and fellowship at Livermore General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Elvis Ashby, who died April 4, 1991, and by three brothers, Burnis Troutman (Nancy), J.P. Troutman (Hazel), and Carrol Troutman (Betty).
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Hocker (John) of Livermore; a grandson, Jonathan Hocker of Livermore; two nieces; and three nephews.
The funeral service was held Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial followed the service in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
Edith’s family would like to express their gratitude for all of the thoughts and prayers from their many friends and the loving care and compassion shown by both Dr. Tamberly McCoy and the staff of the Heartford House.
Edith’s service was streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Edith Mae Ashby family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, C/O Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136 East, Calhoun, KY. 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Edith at musterfuneralhomes.com.
