OWENSBORO — Edna Arnold Tunget, 96, of Owensboro, Kentucky; formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her home. Edna Yancey was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to the late Richard Henry and Vera Ashby Yancey, was married to William Thomas Arnold on April 24, 1948, until his death February 6, 1996, and was later married to Edward Lee Tunget until his death June 17, 2013. Edna retired from the former Agriculture Stabilization and Conservations Services (ASCS) office in Calhoun, was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church and enjoyed quilting. In addition to her parents and husbands, Edna was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Karen Davis.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Purdy (Bob) of Owensboro; two granddaughters, Megan Gibson (Tyler) and Kelsi Gray (Hunter); two step-granddaughters, Hannah Goins and Jennifer Fisk (Kevin); six great-grandchildren, Sawyer Gibson, Nehemiah Gray, Levi Goins, Elsie Goins, Ethan Fisk, and Ellie Fisk; and Edward’s daughter, Janice Rice (Roger).
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. The Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. Burial was at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
The Edna Arnold Tunget family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 65; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Edna at musterfuneralhomes.com.
