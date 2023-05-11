SACRAMENTO — Elbert Dwight Tooley, 76, of Sacramento, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Hospital. Elbert was born June 30, 1946, in Muhlenberg County and was a coal miner and farmer. Mr. Tooley was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Ray Tooley and Bessie Lee Wakeland Tooley; three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Rickard Tooley; sons, Troy Tooley and Nathan Tooley; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Wendell Tooley, Teddy Tooley and Gary Tooley; sister, Jetta Morse.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial was at Free Union Cemetery. Rev. Robbie Knox officiated the service.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.