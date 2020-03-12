McLean Schools offered a chance for community leaders and current and retired school faculty to serve breakfast to students at the elementary schools for National School Breakfast Week last week.
Melody Chelstrom, food service director for McLean County Schools, said the schools are hoping to incorporate new breakfast items into its regular menu by next school year and decided to start rolling those out for students to try during National School Breakfast Week. Schools invited city mayors, retired faculty, school principals and school board members, including Superintendent Tommy Burrough, to help serve students throughout the week.
“This is National School Breakfast week across the nation, so as part of celebrating it, we decided to invite members of the community to come in and kind of help serve breakfast, just to kind of see how things go in each of our elementary schools,” Chelstrom said.
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the special breakfast week, according to Chelstrom. Students, staff and community members that volunteered all enjoyed changing things up for a few days, she said.
“Everyone has that smile on their face. We had aprons and chef hats just to kind of put them into character so that you can see that they’re enjoying that aspect. It’s supposed to be fun and I had Mayor Coleman say ‘hey, I’ll come back any time, I had such a blast,’ ” Chelstrom said.
The service decided to start incorporating new breakfast items in the schools to hopefully increase breakfast numbers across the district and give students new options to try out, Chelstrom added.
She said the food service ordered enough of the new products to periodically serve throughout the rest of the current school year to get an idea of what students like the most so popular items can be ordered and introduced more regularly next school year.
Chelstrom said new items will be offered at no extra charge to students. All items will be included in the regular school breakfast menu unless students want to purchase an extra item.
