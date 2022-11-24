SEMIWAY — Elizabeth Taylor Bryant, 96, of the Semiway community in McLean County, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.
Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor was born Dec. 3, 1925, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Preston and Nina Evelyn Shackelford Taylor and was married to Allen Rowe Bryant on April 26, 1947.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed painting. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Allen Rowe Bryant, who died Aug. 21, 2004, and by her sister, Anna Gene Cobb.
Survivors include two sons, Gordon Bryant (Ann) of Pennington, New Jersey, and Ken Bryant of Dixon, Illinois; and two grandsons, Allen Bryant of New York City, and Douglas Bryant of Nashville.
Graveside services were held Monday at New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County. Rev. Ken Berggren officiated. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Elizabeth’s family.
The Elizabeth Taylor Bryant family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Cypress Cemetery Fund; C/O Lori Pedley; 4598 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371 or Calhoun United Methodist Church, Building Fund; P.O. Box 65; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
