The McLean County Extension Service recently hired Nolan Pettit as the new Kentucky State University 4-H Agent.
Born and raised around Sebree and Slaughters, in Webster County, Pettit has been involved in 4-H activities starting off as a Cloverbud in the Webster County program, and was actively involved in 4-H throughout his life. This included showing showing sheep, cattle and other livestock, Pettit was part of the 4-H public speaking teams, went to 4-H camp, went to the 4-H conference, and was a part of the 4-H state team council.
“4-H has been something that’s been a part of my life as long as I can remember,” Pettit said. “[...] I saw the McLean County position open up, and I just realized it was something I always dreamed of, just to be able to work in 4-H and give back to the next generation like so many people did for me. When I saw the position come up, I was extremely excited and now that I’m here, I’m even more excited.”
Pettit went to college and graduated with a public relations degree at Eastern Kentucky University, and had been working at Western Kentucky region for four years after graduation, before the position opened up.
Most of Pettit’s daily operations involve planning around different workshops, clubs, meeting and working with people in the community, and continuing training with children, making sure that they’re up to date with the information as well, along with spreading that knowledge to those who are interested in the same area.
The biggest catalyst that influenced Pettit’s decision to pursue this field was the 4-H livestock program. The livestock program involves a competition of judging animals where, at the end, the competitor has to be called to give reasons, and speak before a panel of judges, explaining why the animal was rated the way that they were.
“As a child, I was extremely terrified of public speaking in any fashion, and I know that sounds kind of crazy, saying that I graduated with a PR degree, and was on our speech team,” Pettit said.
As part of the competition, there is a novice and intermediate section, with public speaking being in the intermediate section. However, the 4-H staff saw potential, and pushed Pettit to give reasons as a novice.
“[They] saw something in me and they pushed me to start giving reasons as a novice, and by doing that, I was able to build up a lot of self-confidence in myself and public speaking, and something that I actually really truly enjoyed,” Pettit said. “I really enjoyed that 4-H offers those opportunities to young individuals, and puts you in a position where you can see a child’s potential, and push them, and hopefully find a place that they can really excel at and be something they enjoy for the rest of their life.”
In addition to regular 4-H programs, Pettit plans to learn more about the families in the community to gauge their interest with these programs, and what their needs are.
“I would love to be able to be truly what any child needs me to be,” Pettit said. “[...] While I have a lot of ideas, I really want to get to know the children and the parents in this community, see what they’re interested in, what their needs are, and I’m going to do my absolute best to provide for them in experience and 4-H that’s going to benefit them for the rest of their life.”
Pettit plans to get programs active in the schools again after he finishes training and on-boarding. Particularly, Pettit intends to have 4-H cooperate with other organizations, like Future Farmers of America, and other clubs.
“I’m just extremely excited to be in this position,” Pettit said. “4-H is something that definitely feels like home to me, and being so close growing up in Webster County, McLean County, this area feels like home to me, and I’m beyond ecstatic to be able to serve this community.”
