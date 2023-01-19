The McLean County Extension Service is participating in the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Book Club during March.
“It’s a weekly book club meeting that is held virtually on Zoom and their Facebook page,” said Kelly Bland, the family and consumer sciences agent for the extension service.
Bland said she will be hosting the meetings live in the extension service office for those who do not have access to internet or would like to attend.
The book club will be reading and discussing “Is Butter a Carb?” by Rosie Saunt and Helen West.
“This is the sixth book club they have done and this one piqued my interest because it is with the times,” she said. “It’s about nutrition and especially this time of year with New Year’s resolutions.”
Bland said she wanted to learn more about the topic of the book and thought other McLean County residents would be interested as well.
The book club is something UK tries to do quarterly, Bland said. The registration deadline is Jan. 27 and can be completed at ukfcs.net/BBBC23Book1. Dates for the book club are March 2, 9, 16 ad 23 at 9 a.m. Central time. The first 200 participants registered will receive a free copy of the book.
Bland began her position in July 2022 and has been trying to add more activities and events to the extension service.
“I want to continue to be active within the community,” Bland said. “The extension office didn’t have a (family and consumer sciences) agent in this office for a few years and I’m trying to start events in the office again.”
Some of the classes Bland has taught so far include charcuterie and sensational salads.
“Every time I teach a class I ask the participants to tell me what they want,” she said. “I want to bring to the community what they want and need.”
Upcoming events that Bland and the extension service will offer include a kindergarten readiness play group, cooking classes and exercise bingo. Bland said she has been in touch with the McLean County Public Library to possibly do some programming with them.
The McLean County Extension Service is located at 335 W. 7th Street in Calhoun. For more information on the service, contact 270-273-3690 or visit mclean.ca.uky.edu.
