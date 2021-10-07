The McLean County Public Library is looking to make an exciting conclusion to Fall Break this weekend.
Its third Family Fall Fest will be back after a one-year hiatus from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on Hill Street in Livermore.
“Not having it (last year) was not fun,” said Aimee Newberry, director of the library. “It was understandable, but it was not fun not to do it.”
This year’s event will include Real Hacienda and Auntie Anne’s food trucks, as well as food provided by Shade Tree BBQ.
Newberry and Angie Smith, MCPL outreach coordinator, said it’s a small sign of relief that they will be able to have the event open for the community. Newberry and Smith said they had an unofficial, smaller-scale version of the festival this past spring.
“It’s one more sign of semi-normalcy,” Newberry said. “It helps me knowing that it’s outside. My major concern is always my employees and my patrons. The safety of both.”
Newberry believes that people will be inclined to attend because of familiarity.
“I think people feel safe in the county,” she said. “They may not want to go to an event in Owensboro, but since it’s here at home, maybe it won’t be so bad. I think there is something to be said for a small town festival — yes, you watch your kids, but you don’t have to watch them like a hawk.”
The event had its debut in 2018.
“Part of our mission statement incorporates … being a community center with community activities and to further the education and entertainment,” Newberry said. “We’re here for all purposes, and I think it fits well with our mission when we talked about doing (the event) a couple years ago.”
Newberry said she and Smith wanted to put on something exciting for Livermore, noting other larger-scale events in other cities in the county, such as Harvest Day in Calhoun and the Wooden Bridge Festival in Island. Newberry said there used to be a Riverfest in the town, but it fell to the wayside about five years ago.
The first year was low-key, with four food trucks and music before introducing vendors the following year.
“We thought that was a good mix,” Newberry said. “Several of our patrons are vendors. They like to enjoy showing their wares and selling their wares.”
Currently, 12 vendors are scheduled to be at this year’s event: Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Carroll Trading Co., Courtney Hudson’s Bleached Clothing, Cupcakes by Maddie, Foe Family Farm, Kate Rickard’s Leather Earrings, Laryssa Miller’s Crafts, Laurie’s Souper Savor desserts, Mal’s Pumpkins & Mums, Midnight Mommas, Rae’s Jewelry, and Sydney Pate Crafts.
A half pot will be held, with tickets being sold from 4-6 p.m and the drawing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Farmers Bank & Trust locations, Sacramento Deposit Bank and the library.
Attendance has been between 200 to 300 people the past two events. Newberry said that being near the community may help with the draw.
“It’s something nice to do at home,” Newberry said. “They don’t have to go (out of town).”
Newberry said that while the event is proceeding, much of the programming at the library that occurs indoors has been on hold for the time being.
“That’s sad to me and frustrating to Angie,” Newberry said. “We are still doing some virtual things and virtual story times — reading of books and that sort of thing.”
Smith has been making deliveries to families for any requested materials and has been going to the county schools for outdoor story times as much as possible.
Newberry said the festival won’t have COVID protocol mandates in place, but she recommends that people adhere to social distancing guidelines and, if they desire, to wear a mask.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
