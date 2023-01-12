Since September 1960, Jay’s Drive-In has continued to serve as a local fixture to Calhoun, McLean County and other surrounding communities looking to get their fix of burgers and milkshakes.
Originally owned by the Paulsen family, the business, located at 330 First St., continued to thrive with a different family ownership with Regina Mauzy at the helm in 2014.
When Mauzy decided to retire after a collective 42 years with the entity in 2018, her daughter, Mischelle Doss, decided to take the reins alongside her husband Gordon Doss.
“I’ve worked here for 34 years,” Mischelle Doss said. “Officially, I was 15. When I would come in from school, my mother would put me to work. … I’ve probably been here since I was 11 or 12.”
Regardless of the changes in leadership, Jay’s has stayed true to what it’s been known for since opening six decades ago.
“We’ve added a few things to the menu, but for the most part we still have the same hamburger meat that we started with,” Mischelle Doss said. “Pretty much everything’s the same.”
And keeping the restaurant within the family has still been apparent and important.
“My daughter works here part-time. My son works here as well. My aunt’s back (in the kitchen) with my cousin ...,” Mischelle Doss. “It’s pretty much a family affair.
“You don’t see very many families get out and doing anything together anymore. They’re all doing their own little separate thing — and we weren’t raised that way. (When) Mom and Dad went somewhere, we went with them; and the same way with my kids.”
One of the reasons the Doss family decided to take over the business was because of the loyal employees and the people in the community.
“There’s a very low turnover rate,” Mischelle Doss said. “Most people have worked here for 10 years or (more).”
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Gordon Doss said.
The Doss family experienced new territory that Jay’s never dealt with before when the height of the coronavirus pandemic shut down indoor dining, but have been able to still stay in business.
“I didn’t know what was going to take place,” Mischelle Doss said. “Thank goodness we had a drive-thru. …That was the only time I was ever worried.”
“Before COVID, most of our business was inside,” Gordon Doss said. “After COVID, most of it’s still through the window.”
But Jay’s still continues to appeal to many, even those that are no longer residents of Kentucky.
“...We’ve got families that have moved away, and their families will ship meat to them,” Mischelle Doss said. “I’ve got one family that comes in and gets burgers and drives them to West Virginia to their daughter.”
Mischelle Doss said she likes to support local businesses by purchasing items in the county and said there’s no competitiveness between similar entities like Big Dipper in Owensboro and Dairy Freeze in Island.
“We all use the same meat, of course it all tastes different,” she said. “We borrow from each other if we run out of something. …We still help each other out and I think that’s a pretty good deal.”
The restaurant also has been part of great memories for the family, including the first time Mischelle and Gordon Doss met over 20 years ago.
“I’m from Muhlenberg County and I was working in the coal mines (nearby) and came to get something to eat,” Gordon Doss said.
“I found out I was pregnant with twins in here,” Mischelle Doss said. “We’ve had a lot of big life events that took place in here.”
And while the Doss family is still navigating through the changes, they still continue to focus on the positives.
“We have a lot of happy customers,” Gordon Doss said.
“Being able to stay with my family — I didn’t know how well that would work out with living together and working together — but we’re still together,” Mischelle Doss said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. They are what keeps it going. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”
