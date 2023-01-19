It was in 1988 that Louis and Carol Robertson bought a 19th century farmhouse on Leachman Schoolhouse Road in Calhoun to make into their home, before deciding to purchase another property in 2015 to bring more life to the downtown area.
And in April, the husband-and-wife team will celebrate the sixth anniversary of Farley’s Bed and Breakfast at 290 Main St.
“When we first walked through the house, we fell in love with it,” Louis Robertson said. “We knew that we wanted to do something with it, but didn’t know exactly what.”
“We wanted to restore it. We didn’t want to see it deteriorate anymore,” Carol Robertson said.
Named in honor of the 123-year-old, two-story home’s longtime resident, Farley Wilhite, the business opened up to the public in 2017 serving up its deli-style menu complete with homemade sandwiches, soups, salad and desserts.
The business also has three bedrooms with its own private baths for visitors that want to spend time in the McLean County area.
“We knew we had to make it pay for itself, so we started thinking of all the different options that might help pay for it,” Carol Robertson said. “There was no lodging in McLean County at the time …., and then we thought of a soup and sandwich shop; we’re going to keep it very simple ….”
And both sides of the business have seemed to be a hit with people from all over the United States and from Germany, Greece and Israel.
As time went on, the space became a gathering place to accommodate larger crowds.
“We realized there were no venues for parties,” Carol Robertson said. “You had your churches, but no real venues to have parties. So we opened up on the weekends for (them).”
In August and September of 2022, Farley’s was booked for seven weekends, while the lodging side of the entity stayed busy throughout the month of October.
“It seems to balance out,” Carol Robertson said. “When one’s down, the other one’s up.”
And while it was difficult for businesses to navigate throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Farley’s was able to keep the bed-and-breakfast portion in operation for people who were traveling and for essential workers that were working on projects nearby.
“We were very blessed,” Carol Robertson said. “We had workers who stayed here for three nights a week for six months.”
For 2023, the Robertsons are looking to expand its menu offerings from input from the residents with heirloom recipes.
The idea came about when Carol Robertson was approached by Jimmy VanCleve, fire chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, in September asking if she would be able to make his family’s jam cake recipe.
“...I got to thinking about how heirlooms are not just a piece of furniture or a piece of glass; it’s something that’s passed down from the family and cherished by the family,” Carol Robertson said. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat if Farley’s featured heirloom recipes?’ ”
Carol Robertson didn’t realize that she already had one on the menu — her grandmother’s sugar cookie — which has been part of the family for six generations.
“We would like to have family recipes that are passed down,” she said.
Carol Robertson said going this route is much more than being able to offer new items to the customers.
“To me, it’s going to keep the heritage (and) the history alive with this area,” she said. “These people are gone … but the more recipes we receive, the more lives are going to be remembered.”
If interested in taking part, Louis and Carol Robertson said anyone is more than welcome to bring in the recipe in-person or contact the restaurant via phone 270-273-9300, or email Louis Robertson at roblouisjr@aol.com.
“I would like for them to come back in and try it to make sure we’ve done it justice,” Carol Robertson said.
