While First State Bank has merged with Farmers Bank and Trust, the bank still holds the same commitment to its communities as it has for the past 100 years of service, said West Region Bank President David Richey.
First State Bank officially merged with Farmers Bank and Trust Company in September, 2019, Richey said. With the addition of First State’s five branches, Farmers Bank and Trust now operates 10 banks throughout 7 Western Kentucky counties.
Richey said the transition has been very smooth, given that both banks strive for the same goal and hold the same values — to be integrated in the community and be a bank that knows and cares about its customers.
“We’re here and we’re involved in the communities,” he said. “We give our money back here locally.”
Richey said the bank is not only regularly involved with community parades and festivals, but is especially present in the schools, whether it be for career days, sponsorship or simply supporting McLean schools.
“I feel like a lot of our money goes back to the schools,” said Calhoun bank manager Sandy Dant.
Richey said the biggest attribute the bank makes to the school is its debit card program that allows bank customers to show their card at any McLean County High School varsity sporting event for free admission. He said the bank pays the school annually to provide the benefit for its customers, which then frees up money to go to concessions and merchandise, which also benefits the school.
The First State Bank board decided on a merger when its largest shareholder wanted to retire, according to Richey. However, the board wanted to be sure the company it merged with would only add to what First State Bank had already built and continue providing the same commitment to the communities it served.
“The only way our board would support such an opportunity was if we could find a partner who shared our values and would allow us to keep serving our customers and communities in the ways that have made us successful,” said former First State Bank CEO Mike Mercer in a press release. “We found that partner in Farmers Bank and Trust Company.”
Richey said the two banks work “better together because we have more resources to put back in the community.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
