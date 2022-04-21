We now have tickets available for the banquet being held on April 28 at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will start to serve at 6:30 p.m. If you would like a ticket or table, please let me know.
Individual tickets are $30 and a table for eight is $200.
If you are a bank and would like tickets dropped off at your worksite for purchase by customers, please let me know.
Please call, 270-273-9760 and leave a message or email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com to request tickets.
I have submitted my resignation as of April 30. It has been a pleasure working for the board and membership. I have gained many friends during my years behind this desk and loved most of the time I sat here. I hope that in some small way, I have managed to put my mark on some spots or people in the community and that I will be remembered as a positive member of the Chamber! I want to thank you all for your support and help during my years in the office. You will be missed!
God bless you all and may McLean County Chamber continue to grow and be used by their membership to make McLean County a wonderful and prospering community.
Thank you for supporting the McLean County Chamber!
— Staff report
