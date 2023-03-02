Kenergy and Conexon’s all-fiber broadband internet service project, Connect, made its way to McLean County residents Mark and Carol Heppler.
Cindy Parks, senior director of marketing and communications for Conexon, said the Hepplers were the inaugural customers in McLean County.
“Service is available to others in that area and we are actively connecting members every day,” she said. “Kenergy and Conexon Connect delivered Connect’s 1-gigabit per second speed package to the Hepplers, which is among the fastest and most robust internet available.”
Before having Connect installed, the Hepplers, who live outside of Calhoun, were using AT&T.
“We were on the AT&T hotspot and I called and told them I’d be cancelling that service,” Mark Heppler said. “(Connect) covers all of the home and is faster. So far, I’d recommend it.”
Parks said Conexon invites Kenergy members to sign up for Connect by visiting conexonconnect.com.
“Our sign-up tool will let customers know when service will be available at their address, and allows them to select the internet and/or phone package that best meets their needs,” she said.
Even though the Connect project has officially launched, Parks said it could be a few years before it will reach all Kenergy customers.
“Given the complexity and scope of the project, the entire network is expected to take three to four years to complete and reach all Kenergy members, with service available to residents on a ‘rolling’ basis as we complete construction in their neighborhoods,” she said.
The infrastructure preparation for the project because in October with the goal of providing high-speed internet access to 57,000 homes and businesses in Breckinridge, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
“We are thrilled to have our first customer connected, as this is a major milestone on our way to closing the digital divide for Kenergy members,” said Jeff Hohn, president and CEO of Kenergy. “Our members need access to reliable high-speed internet and we are proud to partner with Conexon Connect to be able to provide world-class internet to our members.”
Together, Kenergy and Conexon Connect are investing approximately $150 million to build the network.
