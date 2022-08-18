During its July 28 meeting, the McLean County Fiscal Court approved the creation of a revolving loan fund.
The fund was established by the Green River Area Development District to develop and assist in financial packages for companies in the industrial, commercial, agricultural and service sectors, according to the GRADD website. The fund is designed to have an impact on the economic growth of the region.
The court approved to begin the funds with $50,000 but can add more in the future if they deem necessary.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the objective is to create the fund with remaining coal funds.
“This is a good move because it will work to create new businesses and new jobs locally,” Dame said. “Neighboring counties have programs of this nature so it’s not new, but it’s new to McLean County.”
Dame said the funds will replenish themselves with the interest collected and the program will grow in size to be able to serve new or existing businesses as it progresses.
“We are fortunate to have had two businesses start up in the last six months, but there was a cap on how much funding they could receive,” he said. “This wasn’t created to compete with banks. A good credit score or access to capital may not be possible for some.”
Dame said the fund will help the county’s ability to attract new busineses.
“We want to create jobs that are tied to manufacturing, agriculture, retail and tourism,” he said. “Different counties have different preferences. We want to see businesses locate here and positively impact the county.”
Dame said the goal is to create economic activity and have a steady flow of jobs in county.
“We have approved to begin the creation and funding of the loan, but it will be a little bit before it’s open to businesses owners,” he said. “We want to get it done as soon as possible.”
GRADD will be assisting the county on the administrative portion of the loans, such as business plans and credit checks.
“They will make sure they’re giving out these funds to businesses that will succeed,” Dame said. “We want to make sure there aren’t any perceived biases in the future and give the community enough faith in the program.”
