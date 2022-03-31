McLean County Fiscal Court approved of a road name change during its March 24 meeting.
The changes in question were in regard to an intersection in the Buttonsberry section of Island located on the north side of Kentucky Highway 85.
Robert Bishop, magistrate for the Southeastern District, brought the issue to the court’s attention due to a situation that occurred earlier this month.
“There was a citizen that (came) to me and said there was an incident for an ambulance that got turned around and was having problems finding where they were supposed to be,” he said.
Currently, the names of the roads are indicated as Trading Post Lane and Trading Post Lane Spur.
“The actual signs showed that Trading Post Lane made a 90-degree corner to the right and (Trading Post Lane Spur) went straight when actually all the addresses show that Trading Post Lane goes straight and the lane that goes off to the right is called Trading Post Lane East,” Bishop said. “Those road names are what the state had on record of what they were supposed to be called but that doesn’t match anybody’s address. … I don’t know how long it’s been that way, but it was just brought to our attention ….”
Bishop notes that this has affected about 14 residents.
Bishop reached out to David Lynn, county road superintendent, about making the change, to which Lynn told Bishop that the declaration of a name change request would need to be recorded in a fiscal court meeting before getting filed with the state. Once approved from the state, new signage can be made and put into the spot.
With the change, Trading Post Lane Spur will be renamed to Trading Post Lane while the street currently indicated as Trading Post Lane at the intersection will be renamed to Trading Post Lane East.
Trading Post Lane will be marked with the state as a 0.183 mile road while Trading Post Lane East will be a 0.076 mile street.
“It was just a technicality but you had to go through fiscal court and put it in your minutes for the state to recognize it,” Bishop said. “We’re making the road name match what all the addresses already are. …It’s much easier to rename the road than it is to change every address on it.”
Bishop said it may take up to two weeks before receiving approval from the state for the name change to take effect officially.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
