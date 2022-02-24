U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that Calhoun was one of the six western Kentucky communities that will receive investments from the Delta Regional Authority to improve both local public services and help with economic development.
The DRA’s investments will be totaling $2,783,204 for projects.
Of those funds, McLean County Fiscal Court will be receiving $498,900 in order to construct a 300-foot broadband tower in Calhoun, which will be located behind the McLean County Health Department building off of Kentucky Highway 81.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame expressed that the tower will be used in order to help with improving access to reliable broadband, emergency communication and much more.
“Not only are we gonna use this project to improve broadband in conjunction with a possible lease agreement with Watch Communications, but it should improve signal quality …,” Dame said. “We already own the property; we’ve already done the test for signal strength — so we will raise those devices up and you should get more clear line of sight to get above these trees and foliage coverage issues that we’ve had.”
With the tower, Dame said that the goal is to strengthen connectivity to the northern portion of the county such as in Glenville, while it will address problems that have been occurring countywide for some time.
“(It solves) broadband availability to our citizens, which they need not only for their ability to have small businesses at home, but also connectivity for school-aged children that are at home, like on these weather-related days where they can still do curriculum ...,” Dame said. “That does matter to me and I think, with this grant … it’s a blessing for us ….”
Dame said that the total cost of the tower is approximately $835,000.
According to Dame, attempting to get this funding has been in the works for about a year and will rent out the tower for the broadband equipment but that they will be building the tower to the specifications that will meet the requirements to house 911 communication equipment.
“We’re basically solving two problems at one time,” Dame said. “That’s how government, in my opinion, at the local level should work is (by) not only leveraging the finances to save our local taxpayers dollars, but also (solving) multiple problems.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.