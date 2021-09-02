Fishing tournament looking to hook more members

The McLean County Fish and Game is trying to catch more members of the community.
The organization is holding a six-week catfish tournament with prize money up for grabs.
The tournament started on Aug. 13 and will be held each consecutive Friday until Sept. 17.
Dennis Dame, the group’s president, said that he is looking to bring more members back to Guffie Lake and the organization.
“I’m just doing it (to try) to get more people to put back in here to help us,” Dame said. “We’re mainly just trying to get members here to help build up our funds and get involved.”
Participants have to be members of the organization to compete, which cost $50 for the year to have access to the facility. The competition begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. The entry fee is $30 per person. Membership can be purchased the day of the competition.
Prizes include $20 for the first catfish caught, followed by $50 for the biggest catfish caught per hour and $30 for the biggest catfish caught throughout the entire night. Participants can use any items as bait, with the exception of shiners or goldfish.
The weight of every catfish from the first tournament to the last tournament will be tracked. At the end of the sixth night, the person that has the most total weight of fish caught throughout all six nights will be the overall winner and will win a minimum of $300.
Dame made it a point to restore Guffie Lake when he took office in 2018. The lake, which is located on the organization’s property, lost all its water following a rupture in a dam in 2017, which saw a drop in membership.
“When I got put into office, I contracted a guy to come in here and build this lake back,” Dame said. “We brought in dozers and stuff. We widened this dam, re-sloped the dam.”
The lake reopened in August 2018.
Dame hopes that the competition will draw attention and bring the property back to its glory days, where membership was up to 400 and it was a place that people came to have fun with the entire family.
“It’s not the place that it used to be,” Dame said. “My other half and I … used to be the caretakers here for five years, from 1989 to 1993. We lived here, we mowed, we maintained (the property). Back then, it was a family-oriented (place). And that’s what it’s about — the family, the kids … .”
Dame’s main mission is to have families come out together and create lasting memories, especially with their children.
“(It’s about) giving the kids an opportunity to take something home; a memory,” Dame said. “I’ve got grandkids and all, and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen 10, 15, 20 kids out here playing with each other. We’re slowly getting them back.”
Participants have already learned that Dame is staying true to his mission.
“Out here, it’s quiet, it’s relaxing,” said member and tournament participant George Reynolds of Owensboro. “Everybody (out here) is like extended family.”
Reynolds is also spearheading another initiative for the organization called “Haunted Trail by the Lake,” a Halloween-themed event on the property that will be open to the public on Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2.
If interested in becoming a member and being a part of the competition, contact Dame at 270-313-7758. Membership includes camping, fishing and other activities and covers an individual, spouse and children under 18 years old.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.