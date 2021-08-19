As of Monday, Aug. 16, McLean County has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,018 total cases in the county with 30 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Aug. 16 that the county’s current incident rate is 71.4, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 518,987 total positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,451 overall deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 57.17 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning high daily cases of the virus, with the exception of seven counties that are in the orange, or substantial, zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave a brief update on Aug. 16 via his Facebook account about the surge in cases.
“Over the weekend and including today, we’ve had a total 6,778 new cases of COVID-19,” Beshear said. “Our positivity rate, now at 12.4% — the highest that it has been in a long, long time.”
Beshear said there have been 25 deaths in the state between Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, with 11 of the deaths ranging from people between the ages of 34 to 55 years old.
“These are people taken far too young, and it shows it can happen to any of us,” Beshear said.
Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated if eligible and that all citizens “need” to be wearing a mask when outdoors.
“If you haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, go do it,” Beshear said. “Do it today. Do it tomorrow. Do it as fast as you can.”
Beshear concluded his update by cautioning residents about how serious the Delta variant is and that all have a responsibility to protect each other from the virus.
“We are at an alarming point; we are close to a critical point,” Beshear said. “By the end of the week, we’re likely to have more people hospitalized right now for COVID than at any point during this pandemic. So take this seriously.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
