The Friends of Island (FOI) organization, a group of Island residents dedicated to helping with facilitating projects in the downtown area, are continuing its efforts in 2023 with the “The Lost Depot” at South First and West Main streets.
It most recently was home to the former Wilkerson’s Market, which ceased operations in the early 2010s.
The space is currently owned by Island residents Tim Sheppard and Vicki Ventura.
Scott Hillard, who spearheads FOI, said the idea for the project came about in 2021 and has preliminary plans in mind of what to do with the space.
“We would like it to be a place where people can buy things they need,” he said. “We do want to have some things available where it can make a little bit of money just for the operations and not be 100% dependent upon donations or grants.”
Other ideas in mind, Hillard said, include a café, coffeehouse and deli-type of location.
“Several people can come hang out,” he said. “It would be a good place for the community and still be able to provide needs — bread, milk, cereal — something like that while displaying Island’s railroad history.”
However, Hillard said he does not want the entity to be competing with other local businesses.
“We want it to be a place where people can come and even bring food from other places such as Bridge View Pizzeria, Dairy Freeze and Kip’s 2 Go, and people can hang out as a community,” he said.
Hillard said he would also like to include the attached post office to be part of the project as well in order to enhance the surrounding area the organization has already worked on for years.
“We just want to continue with what we’re doing in that block that surrounds Wooden Bridge Park, and make it something that’s going to be preserved for future generations and serve the community,” he said, “because as it is, it’s just a vacant building there.”
Additionally, FOI will preserve a portion of the railroad bed on each side of Main Street bridge.
The railroad was in operation from 1872 before being renamed Owensboro and Nashville Railway.
The railroad also offered a passenger train service until 1947 and eventually stopped running through Livermore in late 1980s before becoming abandoned in Island in the early 1990s.
Hillard said FOI would like to use the space to include railroad artifacts and memorabilia regarding the history of the railroad.
“(We’re looking to) do something not specifically for railroad preservation purposes, but not exclude that,” he said, “where we can still be eligible for the grants to preserve a portion of the railroad bed, but still be able to include in community improvement enhancement efforts.”
Currently, Hillard said the organization is collecting memorabilia for the railroad bed project, while “The Lost Depot” will begin seeing movement in the spring, while continuing to work on painting the non visible side of the Main Street bridge.
“We’re hoping as soon as the weather turns, we’re going to get busy on that,” he said.
Hillard looks for the entire project to be around “for years to come.”
The project will also coincide with FOI’s getting closer to attaining nonprofit status, according to Hillard.
“We’re just trying to get as far as all of the requirements, all the red tape to put to the nonprofit out there to where we can be a 5013©,” he said. “We’re trying to finalize that with our focus statement and what’s going to be our purpose.”
FOI has been working on preserving the history of Island with both small and large-scale efforts since 2017.
Some of FOI’s work includes the Island Heritage Garden Project to honor community veterans; installing highway signs and historical stop signs in 2017 and 2018; a painted mural replica of the one-room schoolhouse located at Old Livermore-Island Road, School and West Main streets that was completed in July 2021 and the beginning of painting the concrete bridge on Main Street nearby Kentucky Highway 431 (Adams Avenue) that started in October 2021 after receiving city approval.
For more information and updates regarding the project, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076462458775.
