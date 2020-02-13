The McLean County High School football team celebrated their momentous 2019 season with a banquet on Jan. 23. The players, coaches and their families enjoyed a meal and a highlight reel of the season before awards were presented to recognize various accomplishments.
The following team awards were given: Best Running Back—Landen Capps, Best Wide Receiver—Brady Dame, Best Offensive Lineman—Jabin Wedding, Best Defensive Lineman—Wes Wells, Best Linebacker—Andrew Munster, Best Defensive Back—Connor Baldwin, Best Special Teams—Houston Bolton, Pancake Awards—Jabin Wedding (29) and Morgyn Algood (24), Most Improved—Matthew Miller, Team MVP—Peyton Caraway.
Coach Bill Scott presented the leadership award that is named in his honor to senior Jon Tarrance. Coach Scott spoke about team work and referenced the ability of football, unlike any other athletic endeavor, to bring together so many people and involve such a large number of students and members of the community. Coach Scott received a standing ovation from the crowd.
The Cougars finished the season as 10th District Champions and 3rd Region Runners-up with a final record of 8-5. The team also set several new records this season. Most Rushing Yards (4,102), Most Total Yards (4,640), Most Points Scored (437), Most Total Tackles (Andrew Munster with 201), Most Assisted Tackles (Andrew Munster with 129), Most Total Tackles in a single game (Andrew Munster with 22), Most Assisted Tackles in a single game (Andrew Munster with 19), Most Interceptions in a single game (Brady Dame tied with three), Most Touchdowns in a single game (10 tied with last season’s team). Landen Capps also finished the season as 11th in Cougar history for single season rushing yards with 1,152 yards.
Cougars named to the 2019 Northwest Kentucky All-Conference team: Andrew Munster—Linebacker, Peyton Caraway—Running Back, Landen Capps—Running Back. Players named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Teams: Brady Dame 1st Team Defensive Back, Andrew Munster 1st Team Linebacker, Jabin Wedding 1st Team Offensive Line, Jon Tarrance 2nd Team Offensive Line, Landen Capps 2nd Team Running Back, Peyton Caraway 2nd Team Running Back, Andrew Munster 2nd Team Linebacker.
The Homer’s Show also had several awards given to McLean County this season. Andrew Munster was named the 2019 High School Heisman. Players named to the Homer’s All-Region Team were Andrew Munster (Linebacker), Brady Dame (Defensive Back) and Landen Capps (Running Back). The second round playoff game against Owensboro Catholic (Cougars won 37-36) was also chosen as Game of the Year.
Head coach Zach Wagner was named the 2019 Coach of the Year by the Homer’s Show. In his seventh season at the helm, Wagner took the Cougars to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history. He is the second-most winning coach at McLean County and the only coach to take the team to the playoffs five years in a row.
“We had a great turnout by the community to celebrate our historic season,” stated Wagner. “Special thanks to all who helped put on our banquet as well as those who stayed to clean up.”
