The McLean County High School football team held the 2022 banquet at the high school on Jan. 16. The team and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families before several awards were given to commemorate the accomplishments this season.
The Cougars ended the season with a 9-3 record. It has been 29 years since McLean County has had at least nine wins, the 1993-94 season was 10-2. The nine wins tied a school record for the second most wins in a season.
Head coach Zach Wagner remains the most winning coach in school history with 57.
The 2022 team was 2nd in Class 2A in sacks and 5th in rushing. Will Taylor was 2nd in Class 2A in sacks and 16th in the State with 11, the school record is 12. The Cougars were 23rd across all classes in the State in rushing. Zach Clayton set a new school record with a 76-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Several players were recognized locally and named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Teams. Zach Clayton was 1st Team running back and 2nd Team linebacker. Will Taylor was 1st Team defensive line and Whit Searcy was 1st Team offensive line. Drake Walker was 2nd Team offensive line and Evan Ward was 2nd Team defensive back. Coach Wagner was named the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Coach of the Year.
Other local recognition was by 102.7 The Game ESPN with their nominations for All-Area Teams. Will Taylor was 1st Team defense. Evan Ward was 2nd Team defense. Zach Clayton and Whit Searcy were named 2nd Team offense. Receiving Honorable Mention for the Offense was Elijah Baldwin, Brodie Cline and Drake Walker. Honorable Mention for the Defense was Aden Bolden and Coby Dant. Zach Clayton was named the Cougar of the Year by 102.7 The Game ESPN.
The following awards were given by the Cougar coaching staff: Best Running Back—Brodie Cline, Best Wide Receiver—Evan Ward, Best Offensive Lineman—Drake Walker, Best Defensive Lineman—Will Taylor, Best Linebacker—Zach Clayton, Best Defensive Back—Evan Ward, Most Improved—Jace Crawford and Team MVP—Zach Clayton.
The Best Special Teams award went to Cougar Kicker Jacob Capps. Capps completed 23 of 25 PATs on the season.
The Pancake Award had two recipients this season. Ethan Crowe was 2nd Place in pancake tackles and Drake Walker took 1st Place, breaking the previous school record of 29 with 35 pancakes.
The Bill Scott Leadership Award is given to an individual, or in this case a group of players, who exhibit leadership excellence and a “team first” attitude. The 2022 Senior class exemplified this attitude and received the award this season: Evan Ward, Will Taylor, Zach Clayton, Cole Crumbaker, Ethan Crowe, Ethan Todd, Drake Walker, Landen Goodwin, Jace Crawford, Phoenix Stevens, Jacob Capps and Lucas Mauzy.
“We appreciated having Coach Bill Scott attend the banquet and speak on behalf of the recipients and about the origins of McLean County football,” shared Wagner.
The Cougar football team is already preparing for the 2023 season.
“Off-season workouts are in full swing,” said Wagner. “We are planning to compete in the upcoming weightlifting meets in February and March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.