The McLean County High School football team suffered just its second loss this season when it fell 40-6 to Owensboro Catholic on Friday, Oct. 21 at Steele Stadium. The Cougars now stand at 7-2 on the season.
The Cougars had 34 rushes for 159 yards and a touchdown. They were 2-9 passing for 32 yards. Evan Ward had both receptions.
Elijah Baldwin led the McLean County offense with 64 yards on five carries. Brodie Cline had 14 rushes for 50 yards, and Zach Clayton tallied 23 yards from eight runs. The Cougars had 11 first downs.
The Cougar defense was led by Will Taylor with nine tackles. Aden Bolden had six stops. Cline, Baldwin, Ward and Clayton each added five tackles.
The initial kickoff went to the Aces, and they wasted no time moving downfield with several successful passes. Despite a couple of penalties against Owensboro Catholic, the Aces soon moved into the red zone. The Cougar defense had them at fourth and two on the 13 yard line when McLean County’s only penalty of the game resulted in a first down. The Aces scored and a successful conversion made it 8-0 with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
The first possession for the Cougars ended with a 27-yard punt by Elijah Baldwin, and Owensboro Catholic scored again near the end of the quarter, but the kick failed. Baldwin returned the next kickoff 22 yards, and the McLean County offense went to work as the game rolled into the second quarter with the score 14-0.
The Cougars began to move the ball and a big run up the sideline by quarterback Brodie Cline for a 24-yard gain brought the ball just outside the red zone, but possession was lost due to a turnover on downs. The Aces scored again with 6:51 left in the half, but the point after kick was blocked by Ward and the lead was 20-0.
Cline completed a 10-yard pass to Ward to start the next series for McLean, and the Cougars soon moved into Aces territory, but a later interception was snagged by Owensboro Catholic. The Aces snuck into the end zone again with 31 seconds left, but the pass attempt for the conversion was blocked by Ward and the half ended with a score of 26-0.
The second half kickoff by the Aces was an onside kick that they recovered near midfield and soon moved into scoring position again with several passes. A touchdown from 17 yards out was followed with a successful kick to make it 33-0.
Baldwin returned another kickoff, and Cline completed a 22-yard pass to Ward that brought the ball to midfield. But Owensboro Catholic picked off another pass and cashed in with a scoring play a few minutes later to bump its lead to 40-0 and initiate a running clock.
The Aces recovered a Cougar fumble, and the McLean County defense answered back with a tackle in the backfield by Will Taylor and Coby Cline for a loss of three yards. A few passes then fell incomplete for Owensboro Catholic and it missed a field goal attempt to turn the ball over on downs as the game entered the final quarter.
The Cougars took over on their own 20 yard line and Ayden Rice, Cline and Baldwin moved the ball to midfield. Baldwin then went up the middle and cut to the outside for a 42-yard gain. Clayton moved the chains again and followed with a scoring play to put McLean County on the board in the final seconds of the Aces’ 40-6 win.
“This was a tough game for us,” head coach Zach Wagner said. “We never really got going on either side of the ball. Catholic is a good, quality team, and you cannot start slow against them. We will regroup in an attempt to finish the regular season strong.”
The Cougars will wrap up the regular season with a Pink Out game for Breast Cancer Awareness at home against Hopkins County Central for Senior Night on Friday, Oct. 28. Seniors will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff following at 7 p.m.
