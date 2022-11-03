The McLean County High School football team ended the regular season with an 8-2 record, the most regular season wins since 1993. The Cougars chalked up a 36-14 win over Hopkins County Central at home on Oct. 28.
Justin Cook, defensive coordinator for McLean, was a member of the 1993 team. Senior Lucas Mauzy’s father, JD Mauzy, was a fellow teammate.
“Being that it has been 29 years since we had eight wins in the regular season, you come to appreciate it more,” Cook said. “As a player, you don’t think of the significance at the time because you are in the moment. Being a coach, I get a whole new perspective on how difficult it really is and can appreciate the hard work this group has put in to be a part of history.”
The Cougars had 37 rushes for 207 yards and four touchdowns against the Storm. Quarterback Brodie Cline was 6-for-8 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown. Evan Ward caught five of those for a total of 161 yards.
Cline and Ward led the McLean County offense on the ground as well. Cline had 13 carries for 71 yards. Ward had 49 yards on just two carries. Zach Clayton followed with 30 yards and Elijah Baldwin added 21.
Baldwin led the Cougar defense with 11 tackles and an interception. Will Taylor had nine stops, including a sack and two additional tackles for loss. Zach Clayton also had nine tackles, while Ward and Cline each added eight.
Ayden Rice had seven tackles and an interception. Coby Dant had six stops and Aden Bolden had five. Jace Crawford and Kamden Walters both had four tackles.
Hopkins County Central scored early in the first quarter, but McLean County answered back with a 50-yard touchdown by Ward on a reverse. A successful conversion by Clayton gave the home team a lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.
The next series for the Storm ended with a punt and the Cougar offense took over again. After moving the chains once, McLean County set up to punt at 4th-and-10.
Baldwin faked the punt and ran it instead for another first down. Cline then completed a 22-yard pass to Ward that brought the ball well inside the red zone.
Bolden covered half the distance to the goal and Cline finished off with a keeper. Capps then added a kick to bump the score to 15-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Cougar defense backed Hopkins County up again and they opted to punt. McLean County wasted no time revisiting the end zone with a 67-yard catch and run by Ward to make it 21-7 with 2:08 left in the half.
The Storm had the ball for just a couple plays before Baldwin defended a pass that fell incomplete and then jumped up to snag the next throw for an interception.
The crowd was on its feet with cowbells clanging when Cline launched a 29-yard pass on the very next play that Ward miraculously caught with two defenders on his back. The Cougars were in Hopkins Central territory again, but time ran out and the score remained 21-7 at the half.
The Storm scored their only other touchdown midway through the third quarter and McLean County quickly answered back. Cline took a keeper 15 yards and then completed a 35-yard shot to Ward. Clayton finished off with a scoring play and Baldwin carried in the conversion to make it 29-14 with 2:43 left in the third.
Another deep kickoff by Capps went all the way to the 2-yard line. Hopkins Central began to move forward before a sack from Ward and Jayden Wright cost them five yards. A little ground was gained, but Clayton made a stop in the backfield for a loss of two. The series ended with a turnover on downs and the Cougars regained possession.
Baldwin moved the chains before Bolden carried for another nine yards. Cline completed a pass to Baldwin and Clayton went for six yards. Cline took a keeper for double-digits, but fell just shy of the marker and a turnover on downs gave the ball back to the Storm.
The McLean County defense pushed them back to a fourth-and-forever position on the Cougar 9-yard line. They flung up a Hail Mary pass and Rice snagged it with a 14-yard return. McLean County set up shop inside the red zone and Taylor took it all the way to the 2-yard line. Taylor then dove across the goal line and Capps put it through the uprights to finish the game with a 36-14 victory for the Cougars.
“We are excited to have finished the regular season strong, but we are back to work this week planning and working towards facing a tough Caldwell County team,” head coach Zach Wagner said.
The Cougars will travel to Princeton to face the Tigers in the first round of the Class 2A 2022 State Football Finals this Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets are only available online at gofan.co (not.com). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
