The McLean County High School football team is 7-1 on the season after a 21-14 district win over Hancock County in a packed Paulsen Stadium on Oct. 6. This is the best record through eight games for the Cougars since 1993.
McLean County had 56 rushes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Brodie Cline was 2-2 passing for 14 yards.
Zach Clayton led the Cougars on the ground with 109 yards from 23 trips. Cline followed with 59, and Elijah Baldwin added 51 yards.
Defensively, McLean County held the Hornets to just 136 yards of total offense. Clayton led with 10 tackles. Aden Bolden had six stops. Coby Dant and Cline each had five tackles. Elijah Baldwin and Will Taylor both had a sack. Evan Ward snagged two interceptions.
The Cougars had 17 first downs while the Hornets only had seven. McLean County had 32 offensive snaps in just the first half whereas Hancock County only had 33 snaps in the entire game.
The initial kickoff went to McLean County, and the Cougars would retain possession for the entire first quarter and most of the half. The Hornets had the ball for less than four minutes in the first half.
Baldwin returned the kickoff 10 yards and the offense went right to work. The first quarter featured several runs by Clayton, Taylor, Cline, Ayden Rice and Aden Bolden. Baldwin converted on a fourth and four with a fake punt and run for five yards. Cline completed an eight-yard pass to Clayton to bring the ball inside the 10. The Cougars finished off the first quarter with a scoring run by Clayton and successful kick by Jacob Capps to make it 7-0.
The Hornets took over near midfield after a kickoff by Kamden Walters. The first play was a sack for a loss of seven yards by Baldwin. Hancock County’s passing game was its only real chance to move the ball, and the Hornets found the end zone on their only possession of the first half, but the conversion attempt was stopped by Baldwin. The score was 7-6 with 8:14 left in the half.
The McLean County offense took the field again and Clayton covered lots of real estate with a 21-yard run, pulling several Hornets along for the ride. Cline completed a pass to Baldwin for a six-yard gain. Cline then used his legs to move the ball several times before Baldwin had a double-digit run. Clayton ran into a wall, but kept bulldogging for a gain of six.
The Cougars moved into the red zone and kept after it as the clock ran down. Taylor popped out of a pig pile on the goal line and jumped up with the ball in the end zone. Capps added the point after and it was 14-6 with 17 seconds left in the half.
Another kickoff by Walters was stopped by Dant and Hancock County thought it had another chance with the ball. Evan Ward picked off a big pass on the very first play, and Cline took a knee to end the half with the 14-6 lead for McLean.
The second half kickoff went to Hancock, and the Cougar defense shut the Hornets down in just five plays with tackles by Ward, Clayton and Baldwin along with a sack for a loss of six by Taylor. McLean County took over on its own 45 and moved the ball to the edge of the red zone before losing possession due a fumble.
The Hornets only had the ball for three plays before Ward snagged his second interception of the night and returned it 13 yards, bringing the ball right back to the edge of the red zone once again. Baldwin took it to the house from there on the very first play with a 20-yard run. Capps added the kick to bump the lead 21-6 with 3:36 left in the third.
Hancock County then narrowed the gap with a touchdown and successful conversion to make it 21-14 with 8:06 left to play. The Cougar offense began to chew up clock by moving the ball consistently downfield. Taylor and Baldwin carried the rock before Cline wiggled all over the field with a keeper for a 15-yard gain.
Clayton laid the lumber on repeat with several consecutive runs to bring the ball into Hornet territory with less than a minute on the clock. McLean County failed to convert on fourth down for the first time in the game with only 6.5 seconds left.
Hancock County took over on their own 46-yard line as the stadium began to vibrate with the sound of cowbells and the crowd came to their feet. The quarterback flung a huge Hail Mary pass way downfield, but a pack of Cougars swarmed the Hornets and the ball bounced off the ground as the sideline and the stands emptied onto the field to celebrate the 21-14 victory.
“The team performed the game plan to near perfection,” said defensive coordinator Justin Cook. “The best way to keep a high-powered offense off the field is to not let them have the ball. We knew we couldn’t give up big plays and couldn’t let their run game get going. Jace Crawford and the rest of the defensive line did an amazing job of taking on blocks and letting our linebackers make plays.”
Head Coach Zach Wagner shared the amount of support the team had leading up to this game.
“This was most definitely a community win, from all the calls and texts we received in the days leading up to the game, video messages from former players to the team wishing them luck, to the group of alumni and teachers who took time out of their busy schedules to paint the field,” he said. “Our offensive line played well, allowing us to sustain long drives, including the opening drive that took up the entire first quarter. I am very proud of several guys who came in when their numbers were called and did their jobs, including Phoenix Stevens on the O-line and Isaiah Algood in the secondary.”
The Cougars have a bye week and will resume play with a trip to Steele Stadium to face off against the Owensboro Catholic Aces on Oct. 21. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
