The McLean County High School football team opened the 2022 season with a 28-6 win over Ohio County on Aug. 19. The game was played in Hartford, and the Cougars had not beaten the Eagles on their home field since 2009.
McLean County rushed for 223 yards and completed 1-of-2 passes for 12 yards. The Cougars played a clean game, with only three penalties costing them 25 yards.
Lucas Mauzy and Elijah Baldwin led the offense, as each gained 57 yards and scored a touchdown. Zach Clayton had 53 yards and a successful two-point conversion. Ayden Rice carried in a touchdown, and Evan Ward returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Cougar defense held the Eagles off the goal line until the final quarter, and Ward and Baldwin combined for three interceptions. Clayton led the team with 15 tackles, followed by Will Taylor (8), Whit Search (7) and Elijah Baldwin (6). There were five tackles for a loss, including two sacks from Mauzy and Taylor. Colten Free recovered a fumble.
McLean County went right to work from the initial kickoff that was returned by Aden Bolden 17 yards. Mauzy, Clayton and Taylor moved the chains before quarterback Brodie Cline completed a 12-yard pass to Cole Crumbaker that brought the Cougars to midfield. Cline then tossed it to Baldwin, who zigzagged down the field for a 51-yard scoring run. Jacob Capps followed with a successful kick, and the score was 7-0 after just five minutes.
Ohio County had a chance with the ball, but a touchdown-saving tackle by Kamden Walters kept them out of the end zone, and Ward picked off a pass in stride on the very next play, returning it 72 yards to bump the score up less than two minutes later. Capps put it through the uprights again, and the Cougars were ahead 14-0.
Coby Dant, Crumbaker, Searcy and Clayton went to work on defense again before Taylor sniffed out a backwards pass for a loss of seven yards. Taylor and Clayton made another quick stop for a loss before Ward snagged a second interception and returned it 15 yards to set McLean up on their own 38 yard line. Clayton moved the chains and Cline followed with a fake handoff that he carried 25 yards. Mauzy and Clayton leap frogged down the field before Rice rode a wave of great blocks by Drake Walker and Ethan Crowe into the end zone from nine yards out. Clayton carried in the conversion, and McLean was on top 22-0 with 7:51 left in the half.
Another big kickoff by Capps with very little return thanks to a hard stop by Dant set the Eagles up deep in their own territory. Ohio County failed to advance and ended with a punt that was waved a fair catch by Baldwin.
The Cougars ended their next series with a rugby punt for 39 yards by Baldwin. The Eagles had a chance again, and Ward and Searcy made a couple stops before Baldwin ran down the ball with a touchdown-saving tackle just outside the red zone. Mauzy delivered a sack for a loss of six and Baldwin followed with an interception on the three-yard line as the half ended with McLean County up 22-0.
The second half kickoff went to Ohio County and the battle was on as possession changed hands several times and neither team scored in the third quarter. Despite a sack for a loss of nine yards by Taylor and another stop for a loss by Jace Crawford, the Eagles managed to cross the goal line early in the final quarter. The conversion attempt was stopped by Clayton, and the Cougars held a 22-6 lead.
Baldwin returned the next kickoff 55 yards, and Mauzy and Clayton both moved the chains on a single run to quickly put the Cougars in scoring position again. It took just over a minute for McLean County to answer back with a nine-yard touchdown by Mauzy to make it 28-6.
Capps delivered his biggest boot of the night with a kickoff that went inside the 10-yard line. Ohio County broke away for a big run a few plays later, but Taylor caught the runner from behind with a classic strip tackle that not only prevented a touchdown, but forced a fumble that was recovered by Free. The Cougars kept possession the rest of the game and moved the ball steadily down the field with runs by Mauzy, Clayton and Taylor as well as a keeper by Cline. McLean County was primed to score again inside the 10 when the buzzer sounded and sealed the win.
“It is always good to start out with a ‘W’ at the beginning of the season,” McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. “We had some things to clean up mistake-wise and did not play a complete game, but our guys have responded to the challenge of becoming more physical. We are not there yet, but continue to progress and work towards playing a full four quarters of tough, physical football.”
The Cougars host Breckinridge County for their first home game this season on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Middle school and KFL players and cheerleaders will be recognized prior to the game at 6:30 p.m.
