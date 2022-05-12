Top row, from left to right: Lyn Speight; Amy Hudson; Kevin (Hud) Hudson, tail gunner. Second row: Stacy Clement, secretary; Ashlynn Clement, junior member; Rohanda Farmer; Joe (Deacon) Ball, road captain; Sandra Ball, treasurer. Third row: Richie Webster, probate; Chris Poore; Megan Stanley; Michael (Yeti) Stanley. Fourth row: Danny Farmer; Bryon Schultz, honorary member; Thomas Stanley, junior member. Fifth row: Johnny Speight. Sixth row: Steve (Pastor) McElvain, senior pastor of Promise Seekers Church in Sacramento and sergeant at arms; Bradley (Tater) Clement, vice president; Johnathan (John Key) Key, president. Not pictured: Dino Arnold, honorary member.