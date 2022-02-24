Becca Thompson, registered nurse (RN) in critical care at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and a former resident of Elba in McLean County, was announced as one of the 15 recipients of Owensboro Health’s 2021 President’s Awards.
“It was very surprising,” Thompson said. “They caught me off guard, but it’s an honor. …I’ve worked here for over almost 11 years … so I know how important it is and how big of a deal it is, and I’m just surprised, you know out of everybody, I was even considered.”
The President’s Awards, which were established in 1996, were created to recognize team members for their dedication to the system’s mission and core values and commitments of integrity, teamwork, excellence, service, respect and innovation.
According to a Feb. 18 Owensboro Health press release, all recipients are nominated by their peers, allowing “more than 4,500 team members the chance to shine a spotlight on colleagues who go above and beyond every day.”
Lisa Knott, supervisor of employee engagement at Owensboro Health, said that they usually receive between 90 to 120 nominations a year. The nominations are then given to a committee made up of former winners for review.
“...The nominations are actually blinded,” Knott said. “And they are blinded in a way that you can’t tell where the person works or if they’re male or female, so that it’s truly an unbiased way to who is going to win the award. We’re really proud of how that’s done.”
Previously, Thompson worked in the county at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) before moving onto Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and working her way up to her current position as an RN and graduated from the University of Louisville School of Nursing Owensboro Extension in 2017.
Recently, Thompson moved out of the county to Owensboro in September 2021.
One of the key experiences that Thompson was recognized for was when a visitor was with their parent who was dying from COVID-19. Thompson took time to sit outside with a child that was too young to be inside the hospital due to the age restrictions per COVID in order for the visitor’s spouse to spend time with the visitor and visitor’s parent.
“It can be difficult to cope with things like that at times, but I feel like a lot of times … I kind of put myself in somebody else’s shoes … and I kind of think about if that were my (parent) or something like that; I wouldn’t want to be alone …. I would want somebody with me,” Thompson said. “I felt bad that that person didn’t have anyone. I was there, but it’s not the same as having your loved one next to you, supporting you through those moments ….”
Regarding Thompson’s nomination, she was noted for her excellence in “providing high-quality, compassionate care,” while also being recognized for the others, stating that “...these core commitments cannot describe Becca enough. COVID has affected so many nurses that have worked day in and day out to repeatedly see patients die despite everything we have to offer. Becca still demonstrates the core commitments of Owensboro Health despite long, hard, defeating days.”
Regarding Owensboro Health’s core commitments, Thompson believes that all of them are equally important, but identifies teamwork as one that stands out.
“...We all have to work together, and I like how much input from other disciplinaries that we work with (from) pharmacy, therapy, everybody,” Thompson said. “It just takes a village to really provide excellent patient care and it means a lot to me to be able to work with all these people and have their input to do the best I can to take care of my patients. …I really don’t think I could do it without them ….”
Originally, Knott said that each recipient had a selection of prizes to choose from — ranging from a vacation, funds to buy new furniture or appliances or could the winnings to donate to charity.
However, in response to the pandemic in 2020, recipients receive a monetary prize package which Knott said that they can choose to use the money for what they “need or want to do,” while physician winners will choose a charity to donate to in which Owensboro Health will make the donation in their name.
Thompson already has plans of what she will do with her winnings.
“I’m saving to buy a house,” Thompson said.
Though times have been difficult during these unprecedented times, Thompson continues to show her motivation and know her purpose each and every day.
“I think it’s just really (that) I’ve been called to help people and I feel like I’m making a difference,” Thompson said. “...Ever since I’ve decided to go into nursing, I feel like that’s what I’ve been called to do, and I guess I was made to do it. That’s the main thing. …The last couple years have definitely been challenging and make you question a lot of things, but I just keep going because I feel like that’s what I was made to do.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
