A group of children, family, friends and readers came together last Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishments of one of Livermore’s own first-time children’s book authors.
Lindsey Vandiver-Sickles came back to visit her old stomping grounds with a question-and-answer session and reception in honor of her first book, “Hold Your Head High, Butterfly,” at the McLean County Public Library.
Vandiver-Sickles was incredibly appreciative of the turnout for her first foray into writing.
“I’m so happy to see all of you, and I feel so supported,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “Throughout this whole experience, it has just made me even more proud to be from here ….”
“It’s wonderful,” said Angie Smith, the library’s outreach coordinator. “We love to have, and we promote, all of our local authors. …Children’s books are wonderful, and I know the family and I can’t wait to get the book out.”
Having grown up on a farm in Livermore and a graduate of Murray State University, Vandiver-Sickles discovered her love for children’s literature while she was reading to her 3-year-old son Everett and 18-month-old daughter Ellie.
“I feel like the fifth-grader in me would not be surprised that I wrote a children’s book, but it’s sort of that interest that I had as a fifth-grader,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “It sort of wanes as you get into sports and you do different things in your life. When I had kids, … I fell in love with reading books to them, and I just came to just enjoy … the different stories that people would tell, and I think that sort of brought that love back around as an adult.”
Vandiver-Sickles said that the idea of writing a children’s book was originally an idea that she was going to pursue with her husband, Joshua Sickles, but decided to move forward with her own ideas.
“We sort of worked on it for a little bit, but I just really wanted to make it happen,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “It was going to take some time for us to collaborate with our busy schedules and whatnot.”
Vandiver-Sickles got some inspiration for the book while working at her full-time job as a mathematics teacher at Arvin Education Center’s Engineering Academy in LaGrange, where the phrase “hold your head high, little fly” kept popping into her head, which eventually evolved into the title and plot.
According to a press release, the book describes “...a butterfly that breaks out of its cocoon, only to learn that the hardest part of life is still ahead, but the life advice the butterfly receives is far from typical,” finding a balance between being funny, serious and heartfelt.
The book took about six months to complete, from January to June, including the illustrations, which Vandiver-Sickles also did herself, and eventually began to learn about the publishing process, which she admits was a learning curve, yet enjoyable.
“…I just had so much fun with it,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “Teaching during the pandemic was less than fulfilling — not having students in my classroom, I felt like I was just so disconnected from them, and I just needed something to put my energy into that was positive.”
Though this was a passion project for herself, Vandiver-Sickles made the book for other reasons.
“I wanted to leave a book of advice for my children,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “I thought if I leave the Earth, what do I want them to know and remember in life. So, that all sort of came together to create this moment of starting (the book).”
Vandiver-Sickles draws advice from her own experiences and uses her job as a teacher to be able to view qualities in students that she either wants her children to emulate or not.
“It’s all just (about) what … I think are the most important things that have helped me through life — the good times, the bad times that have made me successful in certain ways or get through hard times in certain ways,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “That’s really where I put my focus.”
Vandiver-Sickles said that the book also contains family advice that she recalls getting from her parents and grandparents when she was a kid, that she did not completely understand until she got older.
“Whatever (the advice) was, it stuck,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “I didn’t really understand it, but you remember back when you need it.”
It also contains tributes to the place where she got her start.
“Livermore is just so special to my heart,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “I moved away right after high school, but I will always consider this my home. I don’t think I’ll ever not think of this place that way. It’s where my roots are, and I wanted to honor this place too, because it really is so important to me.”
“(The book) is 110% her,” Sickles said. “It’s the way that she would want to provide advice or sort of things that she might see a little differently now that she does, and she put that in there. And she did not write the book for full public consumption, she wrote that book with her heart, for her kids and for people she knew might need to hear some of that message if somebody was a shy child (and whatnot). …She took it to a different level.”
Vandiver-Sickles has been surprised by the recognition it has received so far from her hometown and beyond.
“It’s been fun to share the book with other people,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “I honestly did not expect it to be like this, but I’m very appreciative and enjoying the journey.”
“I’m really, really proud of her,” Sickles said. “She’s a full-time teacher during a pandemic, which was carrying multiple jobs because (she) was in the classroom, (she) was out of the classroom, (she) was trying to figure out daycare schedules and my work schedule — there was a lot going on.”
Though the experience still has settled in quite yet.
“I still don’t feel like I’m an author,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “Like I just wrote a book, you know? I really just set out to make it for my children, and then I was just kind of encouraged to put it out there, and it just not something that I intentionally set out to do ....”
One of the main supporters was Vandiver-Sickles’ mother, Leah Vandiver, who wanted to share Vandiver-Sickles’ book with other people. Eventually, that led to Vandiver-Sickles putting the book out to the masses and going through an online self-publishing company, IngramSpark, to have more copies made.
“I will say that my parents, both of them, … (are) the reason that this book is out,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Vandiver notes that her daughter’s book has done more than one can imagine during this uncertain time in our world, especially for children.
“I told Lindsey there’s been so much positivity,” Vandiver said. “Anytime I talk to anyone about her book, I said it’s all been positive and right now, with everything we’re all dealing with — the more positivity we can get out there. When you hear about the school shootings and the kids’ and their self-esteem is low, I mean you just want to cry — it just breaks your heart.”
And it doesn’t seem like this will be the only book that we will see from Vandiver-Sickles.
“I have ideas,” Vandiver-Sickles said. “I’m in the idea phase, and I’m just kind of letting it simmer. I do feel like I would do another one though, just because I had so much fun. I would like to continue that.”
Vandiver-Sickles’ book is available now at amazon.com/Hold-Your-Head-High-Butterfly/dp/0578923807.
