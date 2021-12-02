As of Monday, Nov. 29, McLean County had four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,570 total cases in the county, with 41 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Nov. 29 that the county’s incident rate was 43.4, putting the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 783,409 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 10,913 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 27.84 per 100,000 population. A majority of counties in the state are in the red and orange zones, meaning high and substantial daily cases of the virus respectively, with the exception of five counties that are in the yellow zone, meaning moderate daily cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on his verified social media pages Nov. 29 that there were 943 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the Thanksgiving weekend, causing the state’s positivity rate to rise to 8.14%.
Additionally, Beshear said that there were a reported 14 new deaths.
Though Beshear did not hold his weekly Monday briefing, he prepared a video message to discuss the recent news and concerns surrounding the new omicron variant of COVID-19. He encouraged the Commonwealth not to approach the news with fear.
“The first thing I say, and something we said way back in the beginning — just breathe,” Beshear said. “There is a lot we do not know about this variant. We will know more at the end of this week and the next week.
“Just like in the beginning, we will learn more, and we will get through this, (and) we will get through it together.”
Beshear said that the information about the new variant will be “forthcoming” and that they will be “transparent with (the) information — good or bad.”
“It does appear that there is reason for concern, but not for panic,” Beshear said.
Beshear shared that there are multiple mutations in the omicron variant that may cause the virus to be more transmissible than other strains, but there is still uncertainty as to how rapidly it can spread or how vaccines will combat the variant.
Beshear said that he was certain about how to take care of ourselves.
“What we do know is being fully vaccinated, plus getting a booster, will provide some level of protection,” Beshear said. ““So, in this uncertain period where we wait — use it to get that booster, pull out that mask again, and wear it when you think it’s appropriate. Because even without omicron, our cases have been going up again. If this hadn’t been Thanksgiving week this last week, it would have been our highest week in three or four weeks.”
Beshear concluded with some good news to share.
“...With the vaccinations over the long weekend, we’re now above 60% of all Kentuckians having at least their first shot of hope,” Beshear said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
