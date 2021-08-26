As of Monday, Aug. 23, McLean County has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,084 total cases in the county, with 30 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Aug. 23 that the county’s current incident rate is 100.9, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 543,031 total positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,558 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 74.01 per 100,000 population.
Robertson County is the only county in the state not in the red zone, meaning high daily cases of the virus. Robertson County is in the orange, or substantial, zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t hesitate to emphasize during his COVID-19 briefing Monday what is ahead for the state.
“The future, the next couple weeks to couple months, looks like they are going to be very, very rough,” he said. “We now have 119 of our 120 Kentucky counties that are now in the red zone. We hadn’t seen a map like that, basically entirely red, in a long time.”
Gov. Beshear said that the state came off its third highest case-count week of the entire pandemic, despite vaccinations that “cut down” on the virus and mask precautions.
“COVID is burning through our population...,” Gov. Beshear said. “You can see that the Delta variant spreads faster than anything that we have seen before.”
Gov. Beshear said that the state has hit three grim milestones as of Aug. 23 — a record number of hospitalizations, ICUs and individuals on ventilators battling the virus. Many hospitals have already been running out of bed spaces and are trying to seek assistance from surrounding facilities.
“We have between 21 and 25 of our regional hospitals that are at a critical staffing shortage stage,” Gov. Beshear said. “Up to 11 are having nursing shortages that limit the number of beds that they can ultimately take care of people.”
Gov. Beshear announced that the National Guard will continue to fight alongside other first-responders to fight the virus, at least until the end of the calendar year, by deploying servicemen and women to hospitals to offset the staff storages. These hospitals include St. Claire Regional Hospital in Morehead, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center.
The service will begin on Sept. 1.
“I hope, while it won’t fix things, it shows that we care, and we want to help you all,” Gov. Beshear said.
Gov. Beshear also announced the removal of the mask mandate in schools following a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling to limit his authority to enact emergency orders to help control the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just have concerns about how we respond to emergencies,” Gov. Beshear said. “The decision is the decision ... that’s the law. The position that we put forth I still think is right, but we lost. I lost. So, I’m going to do the very best I can in the framework that has been provided and still work my tail off with the tools that I have to protect people the very best that I can.”
A separate mask mandate for public schools from the Kentucky Department of Education is still in effect, along with a mandate for child care centers from the Department of Public Health.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
