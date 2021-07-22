Four veterans monuments reset

Four veterans’ monuments were reset at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore for Albert Fishburn, William Shocklee, George Young and Colonel Oren Coin.
C & M Headstone Restoration cleaned, reset and treated the monuments of Shockee and his wife Harriet and Young while Knight Monument Company reset and poured a new base to Col. Coin stone and reset Fishburn and his wife Dorothy’s tomb.
Many older gravestones were often set on a brick foundation, or an insufficient base, and they eventually topple over the years. Donations of multiple individuals made it possible to reset the stones of Col. Coin, Shocklee and Young.
Fishburn was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army Air Corps.
Shocklee served in the Civil War in Company A, 26th Kentucky Infantry which was formed in Livermore in 1861. Some notable engagements were the Battle of Shiloh, the Siege of Corinth, the Battle of Perryville, the Battle of Saltville, the Battle of Nashville, and the Carolina Campaign.
Young served in World War I, joining the 165th Infantry. His division was involved in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in France, which was the largest operation of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I. Over a million American soldiers participated with 26,000 soldiers killed in action and over 120,000 total casualties, making it the deadliest campaign in American history. Young passed away in 1921 after a bout of tuberculosis and a gunshot wound received in France during the war.
Coin enlisted in the Kentucky State Guard in 1908, near the end of the Black Patch Tobacco Wars in Western Kentucky. The Kentucky State Guard became the Kentucky National Guard in 1912 and Col. Coin became 1st Lieutenant in Company C and 1st Battalion 3rd Regiment of the Kentucky National Guard. After World War I, Coin was attached to the 149th Infantry, Company K, becoming Captain in 1922, moving up to Major by 1929. Coin was made Lieutenant Colonel in 1940.
Coin campaigned for federal marking for KY Hwy 75. He was serving as president of the Hwy 75 Association when the 26-year objective was won in July 1953. The highway was re-designated as U.S. 431.
Col. Coin served as the chairman of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in the original idea, promotion and development of a new national guard armory. In May 1956, the armory was completed three years after Col. Coin’s death.
Resetting stones can be an ongoing occurrence. Hopefully, more can be done to repair and reset other stones at Oak Hill Cemetery in the future. Many people are interested in contributing, so it is just a matter of coming together and making it happen.
