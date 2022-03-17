SACRAMENTO — Francis Dee Miller, 47, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, in Owensboro. Francis Dee Miller was born Dec. 12, 1974 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Roy Sheets “Mike” and Wanda Louise Jewell Abney and was married to Dennis Eugene Miller Nov. 12, 1993. Francis was a homemaker and loved to fish, campout, ride four wheelers, go mudding, travel, and watch movies. She also loved both animals and flowers. Francis was preceded in death by her father, Roy “Mike” Abney; by a brother, Buddy Lynn Abney; and by a step sister, Melissa Kaye Arnold.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Dennis Miller; a daughter, Kelsey Miller of Rockport, Indiana; a son, Stephen “Bubby” Hill of Island; her mother, Wanda Arnold (Lyndel, Sr.) of Sacramento; her step mother, Carolynn Abney of Louisville; her grandmother, Hazel Jewell of Owensboro; four grandchildren; two brothers, Stephen Arnold of Sacramento and Lyndel Arnold, Jr. (Alisha Mattingly) of Owensboro; two sisters, Kathy Norris (Reggie) and Amanda Arnold both of Sacramento; a step brother, Tim Arnold of Utica; aunts and uncles, Patricia Taylor of Livermore, Melva Morris, Ricky Carter (Betty) both of Calhoun, and Mary Lou Underwood (Glenn) of Sacramento; several cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held on Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Jim Midkiff officiated. Burial was at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba.
The Francis Dee Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Francis Dee Miller, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Francis at musterfuneralhomes.com.
