LEWISPORT — Frank Pryor, 87, of Lewisport, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Eugene Franklin Pryor was born Dec. 11, 1933 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late James Conrad and Clarice Francis Hancock Pryor, was married to the former Dorothy Merle Wilson Oct. 27, 1956 and was better known as “Frank” to both his family and friends. Frank retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport, was a member of the Holiness Faith and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and attending his grandchildren’s events. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by four brothers, James Pryor, Harold Pryor, Carol H. Pryor and Hugh Pryor and by three sisters, Sarah Pryor Galloway, Ida Clara Pryor and Alice Pryor Lytle.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Merle Pryor; a daughter, Janet Bryant (Donald) of Hawesville; two grandchildren, Lacey Bryant (Aaron Hagman) of Nashville and Logan Bryant (Taylor) of Hawesville; and a great grandson, Jordan Royce Bryant.
Funeral services were held on Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial took place at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Frank Pryor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Frank at musterfuneralhomes.com.
