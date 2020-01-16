OWENSBORO — Fred H. Garst Sr. 80, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Fred Harold Garst was born March 9, 1939 in Island, Kentucky to the late Ezra Gates and Evelyn Howard Garst and was married to the former Patti Jean Hurt November 28, 1959. He retired as an electrician from Alcoa, Warrick Operations. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Nitke and by his twin brother, Joe Edward Garst.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patti Garst; a son, Fred “Butch” Garst (Stephanie) of Owensboro; two daughters, Vickie Hodskins (Kenny) and Cynthia Tong (Jeff) both of Owensboro; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Brown (Hosea) of Livermore.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Fred’s family.
The Fred H. Garst Sr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Fred at mus
