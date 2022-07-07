CALHOUN — Fredia Broadley, 87, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 2 at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center in Henderson. Fredia Mae Ford was born May 22, 1935, in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Leslie William and Lena Mary Baughn Ford and was married to J.W. Broadley on July 18, 1953. Fredia retired from Sonoco Paper Products in Henderson and was a member of the Holiness faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, J.W. Broadley, who died Oct. 26, 1986.
Survivors include four daughters, Sheila Murphy (Pat), Kathy Simpson (Jimmy) both of Calhoun, Sherry Moore (Paul) of Dixon and Rebecca Murphy (David Craig) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; a brother, Jimmy Ford (Linda) of Henderson; and a sister-in-law, Pat Ford, of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Jerry Ford officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Fredia Broadley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice; 2410 South Green St., Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Share your memories and photos of Fredia at musterfuneralhomes.com.
