At first glance, the large blue metal building situated at 509 E. Seventh St. in Livermore may not stand out as an entertainment venue.
But come Friday nights, a huge letter-board sign coupled with a flashing arrow pointing to the words in all black lettering: “FRIDAY DANCE” help fill the side parking lot and street with cars.
Upon entering the front door, you are welcomed to Country Music Warehouse — a family-friendly entertainment venue with a large wooden dance floor ready for people to strut their stuff from two-step, cha-cha, waltz, line dancing and fast or slow dancing to the music of the live house band Roy Kyle and Nite Life.
All for the price of $7.
Ran by co-managers and brother-and-sister team Paul Ranburger and Ginger Johnson, the venue began operation in the spring of 2008 opened under the ownership of their parents Cinda Jane and Shelly M. Ranburger, Sr., simply to hone in on something they were fond of in their childhood.
“There just wasn’t a place available (for country music) in this area,” Ranburger said. “We never did any dancing but we did like country music.”
“I got my name from Ginger Rogers and I’ve got two left feet,” Johnson joked.
Originally from Louisville, Ranburger said that he and Johnson moved to McLean County in 1976 and they were frequent visitors at Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky in Owensboro. After owner Goldie Payne retired and closed shop, Ranburger and Johnson wanted to open up a space that was similar in style.
“We started to just do it as a show but we were afraid we wouldn’t get enough participation, so we decided, ‘Well, let’s try dancing’ because there’s no dancing available,” Ranburger said.
Though Ranburger and Johnson were able to enlist Goldie’s band Barry Potter and The Hosscats as the live house band at first, they admitted that it was a slow burn at first in terms of enticing a crowd.
But the warehouse eventually started seeing people coming from all over who were looking for a way to exercise and socialize.
“We don’t draw very many local people,” Ranburger said. “Everybody else is from Daviess County, Central City, Henderson, Ohio County — but Livermore is right in the center of all of them, from all around us.”
Ranburger notes that they see loyal returners making their way back often, while also seeing a new face appear at the venue every week.
A few short years later, Ranburger and Johnson expanded the facility to its current state — a 50’ x 100’ wood floor underneath a number of decorative string lights, refreshment and snack bar stocked with popcorn and soft drinks and a large stage with walls filled with a number of country memorabilia ranging from cowboy boots and hats, instruments and hit vinyl records from George Jones & Tammy Wynette and Tom T. Hall.
But even with the changes and the growth, they continue to stick to their roots having the music landscape continue to be filled with country, southern rock and bluegrass while the dance styles are more open-ended and switching dance partners is not out of the ordinary.
“It’s mostly freestyle,” Ranburger said. “...Some of them will be two-stepping while the others are doing line dancing and all that.”
Though the dancing doesn’t start until 7 p.m., Ranburger and Johnson said that it’s pretty common for people to arrive two hours before to get acquainted and catch up with each other.
By 7 p.m., they dim the lights and get ready for the night ahead.
And no age is off limits and focuses on being a family-oriented atmosphere where kids are more than encouraged to dance as long as they have an adult with them to get their groove on.
“We all had kids and we can’t leave them at home,” Johnson laughed.
And it isn’t a surprising to see children return back to the warehouse when they are 30 and 40 years old.
“One little girl (came) in and she said, ‘You don’t remember who I am, do ya?’ I said, ‘Your name’s Madison,’ ” Ranburger said. “She said, ‘I can’t believe you remember me! It’s been over 10 years!’ ”
Before they conclude every night, everyone joins together for one last hurrah.
“...They always do a gospel song and they go up and join hands and do all that,” Johnson said. “That’s one thing that one of the bands that we had here before … always did a gospel song and that’s just a tradition that we’ve done and we like it.”
Ranburger and Johnson feel that the warehouse has become much more than a place for people to get out and have fun.
“They all act like family to each other,” Ranburger said. “We’re not even involved — everybody just knows everybody and a lot of them know each other as ‘the guy with the white hair,’ … or something like that. They may not know his name but they know when he’s not here.”
“Everybody is like in a family here,” Johnson said. “...It’s just a family in itself. We’ve always had good people here.”
For more information on Country Music Warehouse, visit facebook.com/Country-Music-Warehouse-214570981888253/.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
