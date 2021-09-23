The Main Street Bridge in Island on U.S. Hwy 431 (Adams Avenue) will soon receive a fresh coat of paint after approval from the city during a Sept. 13 meeting.
Scott Hillard, who spearheads an organization called Friends of Island, has had this project on the docket since 2017.
“The bridge itself is something we’ve wanted to do for a while,” he said. “We just needed the city approval on it because it seemed like it was an enormous task. We had it pressure washed last year and, if you see in most places, you see concrete bridges, they leave it looking like it does. But where it’s located and the historical significance of that area with our Wooden Bridge, we wanted to make our efforts here visible from the highway and try to … spark some interest.”
Hillard’s goal is to try to maintain the downtown area of Island between First and Main streets, especially from the highway, with hopes that the bridge improvements will see an influx of people visiting local businesses, such as Bridge View Pizzeria, Hometown Creations and dB Hair Grafix.
“We’re trying to preserve downtown and (want) to bring some additional traffic to this area,” Hillard said. “Any kind of traffic we can get through here is good for them, obviously. But then, just bring a general interest in the residents that live here and to the history of our community.”
While the bridge has been approved for painting and having graffiti removed, Hillard also has been toying around with some ideas on how to make the bridge’s appearance more appealing, such as having Steve Lane, an Owensboro artist and owner of Go Big Time Art, create a design on the concrete, or painting it brown as a tribute to the previously existing Wooden Bridge.
“At the end of the day, if we can just paint it — it’s going to be a big improvement,” Hillard said. “For the fencing, I would love to paint it black and kind of stick out, because it looks kind of (like a) penitentiary….”
The bridge has a large amount of historical significance.
According to Hillard, the Wooden Bridge was originally in its place in the 1800s. Hillard said that a group called the Island Heritage Council formed in the late 1900s after the railroad ceased to come through the city, and the council was instrumental in preserving the Wooden Bridge upon its relocation and creation of the Wooden Bridge Park on First Street and Kirtley Avenue.
Hillard, who grew up in Island, said that the town went through a dry spell in terms of generating public interest.
“We lost our school (in 1995), we lost our railroad coming through …. That was a big blow to Island, a community of 500, or a little less…,” Hillard said. “The ‘90s really devastated our community. We lost our grocery store …. We had two fuel stations — we lost essentially every business.”
Hillard admitted the following two decades did not seem promising either.
“Island is the only town in McLean County that doesn’t have a grocery store,” Hillard said. “You can’t buy bread here, you can’t buy milk here …. There’s something about supporting your own community and the community being self-sufficient.”
Hillard has been trying to reverse the history through both small- and large-scale projects — from placing new directional highway signs in 2017 and installing historical stop sign posts in 2018, to mural projects, including the addition of a replica mural of the one-room schoolhouse at Old Livermore-Island Road, School Street and West Main Street that was finished in July.
“We’ve done a lot,” Hillard said. “Probably six or seven big, significant projects.”
Hillard said that the bridge will be one of the last efforts on Main Street before moving forward with some additional plans to improve infrastructure on First Street, such as the old antique building and the post office.
One of Hillard’s long-term goals is to preserve the land under the bridge where the railroad used to run through, which he believes is vital for the community to not continue to see a decline.
“The first thing people do when they come to the community is come up on the bridge and they look down,” Hillard said. “And if they look down …, it’s really an eyesore. It’s a lot of trash, debris and sewage. There is no railroad running through McLean County at all anymore and, to this point, have ceased to preserve any of it, which is tragic, because it would probably be the single greatest thing that would draw people to this community.”
Hillard would like to have the land the railroad used become part of the state’s Rails to Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based out of Washington, D.C., that works with communities to preserve unused rail corridors and make them into trails.
“The ability to preserve the railroad bed for Rails to Trails (Conservancy) would be a game changer for our hometown, residents and those investing in Main Street,” Hillard said. “There is roughly a five-mile stretch of remaining abandoned railroad bed that could be potentially converted for paved trail use, which would make a 10-mile trail down and back. But it would require the partnership of land owners in some areas for access.”
Hillard’s plan is to make it known to the public that a railroad existed when people come to visit the bridge and potentially have historical markers installed for when the Wooden Bridge existed, as well as potentially renaming the bridge when completed. He’s open to any initiative that generates positive publicity for the community.
“Anything that we can do to draw attention to Island… to keep these businesses,” Hillard said. “Otherwise, we’re going to have vacant buildings that are going to collapse and fall down, and Island will be pretty much done as far as any businesses ….”
But Hillard said that location is key for possible success, and he’s appreciative of the city of Island, Mayor Vicki Hughes and the city commissions for giving him and Friends of Kentucky the greenlight for the painting project.
“The benefit of Island is we’re right on a busy highway,” Hillard said. “If you can catch the eye or draw interest — you can occupy these buildings. We’re not looking for a WalMart to come in. We’re just looking to occupy what we have, and the people who are invested in the community, that have a heart for the community, can operate and be successful here.”
The bridge painting is expected to begin Oct. 1.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.