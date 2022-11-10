Melanie Barnes, county executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), announced Monday that the 2022 FSA County Committee Elections have begun with the mailing of ballots to eligible voters.
“The role and input of our county committee members is more vital than ever at a time when our country faces important choices regarding the funding and operation of our government,” she said. “New county committee members provide input and make important decisions on the local administration of disaster and conservation programs. With better participation in recent years, we have also seen promising increases in the number of women and minority candidates, helping to better represent the richness of American agriculture.”
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA.
Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs; conservation programs; incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities; emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program.
A person who is not of legal voting age, but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Agricultural producers in each county submitted candidate nominations during the nomination period, which ended Aug. 1.
Eligible voters who do not receive ballots in the coming week can obtain ballots from their local USDA Service Center.
The deadline to return the ballots to local FSA offices is Dec. 5.
Ballots returned by mail must also be postmarked no later than Dec. 5.
Newly elected committee members and their alternates will take office Jan. 1, 2023.
This year’s elections will be held in LAA 2, which includes Livermore, Buel, Nuckols and parts of Calhoun.
For more information about county committees, please contact the McLean County FSA office at 270-273-3918 or visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.