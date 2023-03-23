The Battlefield Park Board is introducing a new fundraiser on March 25 to raise money for the Battle of Sacramento — something the board hopes to bring back to the county.
An adult Easter egg hunt will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Battlefield Park. The event is open to anyone 21 years old and older. Tickets are $20. During the hunt, there will be food and bonfires, along with prizes. Donations to the battle will be accepted at that time.
Casandra Nesmith, secretary/treasure for the board, said if the battle is brought back, the funds raised would go to meals and lodging, along with repairing different spots at the park.
“If the battle is not brought back, we would still use the money on the repairs,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”
The Battle of Sacramento officially dissolved in 2021 after 25 years. The battle has not been held since 2019, taking off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board met in February to discuss the possibility of reviving the battle in the future.
“We have a lot of support from the community and reenactors to bring the event back,” Nesmith said. “Some reenactors showed up for the meeting, some traveling from more than two hours away.”
Nesmith said it feels like something is missing from the community without the battle.
“It just feels like it is supposed to be there,” she said. “People miss it.”
As of Monday, 25 tickets had been sold for the event.
For more information on the battle and the hunt, visit www.facebook.com/Battle-Of-Sacramento-131841696896574.
