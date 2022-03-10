The McLean County High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the 2022 Region 2 Leadership Conference at Western Kentucky University on Feb. 25. The local FBLA chapter was well-represented with 17 students competing in a variety of areas.
Six students qualified for state competition by finishing top three in their respective area. The following are the state qualifiers: Tyler Larkin — 1st Place — Help Desk, Kadyn McElvain — 2nd Place — Advertising, Samuel Smiley — 2nd Place — Digital Video Production, Chloe Case — 2nd Place — Bulletin Board, Laney Colburn — 3rd Place — Introduction to Information Technology, Will Stratton — 3rd Place — Introduction to Business Procedures.
These students advance to the Kentucky State Leadership Conference on April 11-13 at The Galt House in Louisville. They will compete for a chance to advance to nationals in Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.