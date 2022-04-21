GUFFIE — Gary W. Capps, 74, of the Guffie Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, at his home. Gary Wayne Capps was born March 5, 1948, in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Jesse Stanley and Clinton Bernice Tomes Capps and was married to the former Sherry Denise Carter Jan. 30, 1992. Gary earlier worked at the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun, retired from the City of Calhoun, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and served as both an EMT and firefighter for both McLean County Central District and the City of Calhoun Fire Departments for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pulling tractors and loved to make people laugh. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a son, Jackie D. Capps.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sherry Capps; a son, Todd Capps (Janice) of Guffie; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Marsha Eades (Richard) of Browns Valley.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Franklin Skaggs officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Gary W. Capps family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
