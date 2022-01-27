ISLAND — Genia Mae Boyken, 67, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, at her home in Island. Genia Mae Trunnell was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Dowell Houston and Vivian Dean Bowman Trunnell and was married to David Ray Boyken July 15, 1972. Genia was a payroll administrator at Hussian College in Owensboro and a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County. She enjoyed cooking, reading, watching Westerns and caring for her great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Genia was preceded in death by her husband, David Boyken, who died Dec. 23, 1988; by her daughter, Freedom G. Boyken; and by her brother, Danny Trunnell.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Jaynah James of Owensboro; three great granddaughters, Serenity Hope McCormick, Destiny Grace James and Journey Faith James; and two sisters, Kaye Daugherty (George) of Livermore and Jennifer Bullock (Allen) of Central City.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Gary Taylor officiated. Burial was at Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County.
The Genia Mae Boyken family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Worthington Chapel Cemetery Fund; C/O Jonathan Miller; 316 Latham Lane; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Genia at musterfuneralhomes.com.
