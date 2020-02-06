Gerald Thomas Igleheart, age 78, of Princeton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and an active member of Friends of Pennyrile. He was a retired manager, farmer, farrier and raised cattle and horses. Gerald helped to repair 50 miles of riding trails in Pennyrile Forest after the 2009 ice storm. He was an avid hunter, beloved friend, and sportsman. He graduated from Sacramento High School Class of 1959, where he played on the state champion runner-up basketball team.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Jane Orange Igleheart; daughter Denice Hartigan and husband Dana of Caldwell County; son, Kerry Michael Igleheart and wife Rita of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Virginia Lois Barnett and husband Billy of Sacramento, KY; brother, James Igleheart and wife Donella of Sacramento, KY; three grandchildren, Holly Hartigan Greene and husband, Zack of Caldwell, Heather Hartigan Dooley and Desmond of Henderson, Mia Igleheart of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Savanna Dooley, Caleb Greene and Wyatt Greene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murtry Moore Igleheart, Sr. and Verla Mae
Tucker Igleheart and brother, Murtry Moore Igleheart, Jr.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Ray officiating and assisted by the Rev. Mark Faughn with burial to follow at Cedar Hill cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennyrile Trail Maintenance Fund, Attn: Jill Paxton, 633 Cobb Rd., Cerulean, KY 42215.
