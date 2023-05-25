The McLean County High School girls basketball team had the 2022-23 season banquet on April 30. The players and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families at the high school before several awards were presented to acknowledge the accomplishments from the season.
Head coach Ryan Groves was happy to recognize the players for their efforts.
“We had nine players letter this year which is a lot for one season,” he said. “When you are young this happens, but at the same time every one of those ladies deserves it. They had to grow up in a hurry and they continued to get better throughout the season through hard work and dedication.”
The following awards were presented: Best 3pt%—Kenadi Level, Hustle Award—Sarah Larkin, Most Points—Sarah Miller 7.7 per game (222 total), Best Free Throw%—Sarah Miller 72.5%, Most Assists—Sarah Miller 2.07 per game (60 total), Average Pts/Game—Breanna Frailley 9.0 per game (199 total), Highest Field Goal%--Breanna Frailley, Total Rebounds—Breanna Frailley 7.8 per game (171 total), Offensive Rebounds—Breanna Frailley 3.0 per game (66 total), Defensive Rebounds—Breanna Frailley 4.8 per game (105 total), Blocks—Breanna Frailley 3.18 per game and new Single Season Record of 70, Coaches Award—Breanna Frailley, Academic Award—Breanna Frailley, Best Defensive Player—Kashlynn Rice, Most Steals—Kashlynn Rice 2.3 per game (68 total), Most Deflections—Kashlynn Rice 3.97 per game (119 total).
Lady Cougar athletes who earned a varsity letter this season were as follows: Mallory Hampton, Kenadi Level, Ava Lannum, Sarah Larkin, Katie McCoy, Danielle Reynolds, Rachel Schutte, Sarah Miller, Breanna Frailley and Kashlynn Rice.
Groves is excited for these athletes to receive a letterman jacket this year.
“I think it’s important for students to be able to share their accomplishments and be able to carry that with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Building tradition and pride in the program is something Groves feels is important and tying the past to the present is an avenue to help achieve that. A series of plaques has been hung in the main entryway to the locker room at the high school. The players and their families were the first to view them at the banquet.
There is a “Career Club” and a “Season Club” highlighting the achievements of former players dating back to 1975.
“This is something we have talked about doing since I got here,” Groves said. “We have to get people excited about girls’ basketball again. The school has done a good job the past couple of years of trying to bring the alumni back by honoring them with the 50 year anniversary last season and also the implementation of our Hall of Fame. The plaques just add to that.”
The plaques also give current players a sense of motivation. They not only honor those who have put up a lot of points over the years, but also the ones who do the things that are not always talked about in the media. Rebounds, assists, steals and blocks can change the outcome of a game, according to Groves.
The team started off-season workouts after spring break. They are working on conditioning and weights, fundamentals, outside shooting and doing some scrimmaging.
“We know we have to get stronger and we have to be able to knock down the outside. We aren’t going to be very tall next season, so we are going to have to be able to become three-point makers,” Groves said.
Groves shared that his father, coach Andy Grovesm, has a saying that he feels rings true: Everyone is a “shooter,” but we need “makers.”
The team is going to work hard this off-season to get better in all areas, but especially at making those outside shots, according to Groves.
“If we do that, then we will be able to spread the defense out and get to the basket and foul line more,” he said.
The Lady Cougars will be hosting basketball games June 5-8 at both the middle and high school with regional as well as out-of-state teams attending. They will also be traveling to Indiana for scrimmages on June 10 and June 15.
