The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team is gearing up for another season. Head coach Ryan Groves will be leading the Lady Cougars for the third year. He is joined by JV coach Sydney Cessna, freshman coach Andy Groves and volunteer coaches Allyson Wagner and Zach Geary.
The goals are to have a winning season, get the No. 1 seed in the district and take it all the way to the 3rd Region Tournament championship, according to Groves. The team has been challenged with injuries and currently only has 12 healthy players on the roster. But Groves feels the team has what it takes to accomplish its goals.
With a guard-heavy team and no true center, the Lady Cougars are going to have to use their quickness on both ends of the court to be successful.
“We have to score off our defense and do a really good job of putting ball pressure on our opponents and forcing them into turnovers,” Groves said.
Shooting the ball at a higher percentage is also going to be important for the success of the team, according to Groves.
“If we can raise our overall percentage by 7 or 8 percent, then we should have a very successful season in the win column,” he said.
Groves has a great deal of talent to draw from this season and will be relying on the players to pick one another up and understand that it will take them all to be successful.
Breanna Frailley is a senior forward.
“Bree has really stepped up her game and leadership,” Groves said. “She is one player I can honestly say goes all out every day. She has extended her game and can knock down an occasional three. She can also go inside and take advantage of a smaller opponent. Her quickness and defense have improved, and I am expecting big things out of her this season.”
Kashlynn Rice is a senior guard.
“Kash is the quickest player on our team and can be one of the best ball defenders in the region if she wants to be,” Groves shared. “We are going to really need her to step up and score off of her defense. Offensively, we need her to continue to drive to the basket. She does a really good job of getting to the free-throw line, and we need her to continue that this year.”
Sarah Miller is a junior guard/forward.
“Sarah can be one of our best outside shooters when she’s on, but last season she sort of got stuck out there,” Groves said. “She has stepped up this summer and really worked on shooting the midrange shot and driving to the basket, using her strength to score inside. As her confidence grows, there is no limit on how good of a player she can become for us. She’s an intelligent player defensively, and we need her to continue that as well.”
Sophomore guard Sarah Larkin is another player who gives it her best all of the time, according to Groves.
“She is a boost of energy off the bench, and she can help us in a big way this season,” he said. “She’s quick, can handle the ball and can be a force on the defensive end. I really think this could be a breakout year for her because of how hard she plays and because she is the ultimate team player.”
Ava Lannum is a sophomore guard/forward.
“Once Ava grows in her confidence, she can really help us offensively,” Groves said. “She’s smooth with the ball and is not afraid to take it to the basket. As the season moves forward, I can see her doing great things for our team.”
Rachel Schutte is a sophomore forward.
“We are going to need Rachel to step it up this year,” Groves said. “Bree is going to need help on the boards, and Rachel is very capable of doing that because of her strength. We need her to score around the basket and help defend some of the bigger opponents we face.”
Katie McCoy is another sophomore guard.
“Katie can help us on both ends of the floor,” Groves said. “She is one with little varsity experience, but she is tough, plays hard and will rise to the challenge. She will have to help handle the ball some this year, and we will need her to use her quickness on the defensive end to create turnovers.”
Sophomore forward Danielle Reynolds is probably the strongest girl on the team, according to Groves.
“We have challenged Danielle to be more aggressive and to use her strength,” he said. “She has the ability to rebound the basketball, set screens and can even knock down the outside shot at times. She can help us down in the post when we are facing bigger and stronger opponents.”
The rest of the team includes Kelsey Hodges, Sarah Johnson, Bailey Ferguson, Katie Frailley, Mallory Hampton, Kenadi Level and Rachel Ring.
The Lady Cougars have three players with quite a bit of varsity experience, but after that the team is really young. Groves shared that they need the older girls to step up and be positive leaders to help the younger players gain confidence as the season progresses.
“We have some things planned for the girls to allow them some bonding time,” he said. “Every team needs that, and we just haven’t been able to do it the past couple of years because of COVID.”
The Lady Cougars have worked really hard this offseason to improve their game, and Groves looks forward to watching that hard work pay off.
The team had success in games this summer and played a couple of scrimmage games earlier this month.
“It was this group’s first time really playing together, and I was happy with what I saw,” he said. “The atmosphere was positive, and it’s great to see these girls get excited for the success of their teammates.”
Considering the youth and lack of varsity experience, as well as the number of players dealing with injuries, the Lady Cougars have their work cut out for them this season. But Groves is confident in his team.
“Our biggest challenge this season is going to be ourselves,” Groves said. “We just have to believe in each other and play as a team. We started doing that at the end of last season, and we need to carry that over to this season.”
Groves expressed how proud he is of these young ladies and how dedicated they are to the success of the team.
“These are the ‘dog days’ of the (preseason), where everybody is just ready for the season to start, and I can’t wait to see what these girls can do,” he said. “The sky is the limit.”
The Lady Cougars open the season at Greenwood on Nov. 29. The first home game is Friday, Dec. 2 against Todd County Central. Tipoff for both games is at 7:30 p.m.
