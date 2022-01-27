OWENSBORO — Gloria D. Fulkerson, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Gloria Dean Wilson was born Nov. 28, 1944 in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was a certified nurse’s aide at the former Leisure Years Nursing Home in Owensboro and a member of New Life Baptist Church in Owensboro. Gloria loved listening to Elvis, enjoyed both working crossword puzzles and caring for her dog, “Buddy.”
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Calahan (Cindy) of Rockport, Indiana and Vince Crain (Angela) of Sebree; a daughter, Gail Plant of Rome, Georgia; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn “Sunshine” Bosworth of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Paul Winkler officiated.
Share your memories and photos of Gloria at musterfuneralhomes.com.
