Golf season ends with growth in players' skills

The McLean County High School golf team has wrapped up the 2021 season. The season was productive with much improvement among the golfers who are already looking forward to next year.
The girls team participated in the Region 2 Tournament at the Madisonville Country Club on Sept. 27. Alyssa Burrough, Chloe Case, Cati Brawner and Madeline Jones represented McLean County.
They went into the tournament with great attitudes and kept a smile on their faces throughout the entire day, according to coach Cary Hicks. “I could not have been more proud of the girls,” said Hicks. “Their work ethic and positive attitudes have been great. They are so much fun to work with and have improved dramatically throughout this season. I am really looking forward to the future of this program!”
Harrison Sallee competed in the All “A” State golf tournament at Gibson Bay in Richmond on Sept. 12. He shot an 80 on the 7,100 yard par 72 course.
The boys’ team traveled to the Henderson Country Club to compete in the Regional Golf Tournament on Sept. 28. Harrison Sallee, Alex Stratton, HB Whitaker, Jade Perez and Saulyer Logsdon represented McLean County. While the team did not place, Harrison Sallee finished sixth individually with a score of 83 which qualified him for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tournament.
Sallee traveled to the Bowling Green Country Club to participate in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament on Oct. 8. Sallee shot a 92 and failed to advance to the second round.
Sallee finished the season fourth overall on the All-Region Team according to information on the Kentucky Golf Coach Association website. Sallee participated in six events this season.
The return of golf brought everyone involved a new set of challenges, according to head coach David Hicks. “I want to thank the community and their unbelievable support as well as the parents who endured the confusion with us. The kids seemed to have fun and there was a lot of progress made with their golf games. Our intention this year was to introduce golf to as many kids as possible. The majority of our team was beginners and we were able to beat schools that had well-established programs. The future is very bright as they continue to work hard and practice daily.”
