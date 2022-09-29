The McLean County High School golf teams have wrapped up the 2022 season. They finished regular season two weeks ago and competed in the Regional Tournament last week.
The teams hosted a match on Sept. 12 at Panther Creek Golf Course. The girls played well against Webster County and finished only about 10 strokes behind the Lady Trojans. The boys played against Webster and Whitesville Trinity. The Trojans beat McLean by only one stroke and the Cougars finished in front of Whitesville by 20 strokes.
Both teams played at Webster County on Sept. 15 for their final regular season matches. Kinsley Cotton had the best individual score for the Lady Cougars. HB Whitaker had the lowest individual score for the boys. The final team scores for the boys were Webster 175, Union 186 and McLean 188.
“Both teams played great,” said coach Ricky Humphrey. “I think we will have a good showing at the Regional Tournament.”
The Regional Tournament was held at the Madisonville Country Club on Sept. 19-20. Zane Decker, HB Whitaker, Jack Evans, Carter Weldon and Clay Brawner competed for McLean County last Monday.
Tuesday was brutal in terms of the weather for the girls, according to Humphrey.
“The heat index was 102,” he said. “One girl from another team got heat stroke and a couple dropped out due to the heat. Our four girls finished all 18 holes like champs.”
Madeline Jones and Cati Brawner competed that day. Anna Miller and Marybeth Miller got their first experience at a regional tournament as seventh graders.
The golf teams this year showed great improvement according to Humphrey.
The Lady Cougar team this season consisted of the following players: Cati Brawner, Macie Caraway, Legend Cotton, Kinsley Cotton, Landry Humphrey, Madeline Jones, Anna Miller, Marybeth Miller and Robin Vicars.
The boys team had the following players: Clay Brawner, Zane Decker, Jack Evans, Jackson Galloway, Wyatt Gatton, Jon Logsdon, Declan Scott, Will Stratton, Carson Webb, Carter Weldon and HB Whitaker.
“I thought we had success with both teams,” shared Humphrey. “They were better at the end of the season than they were at the beginning and that’s what you always want to see as a coach. We had 11 boys and nine girls and that more players than some schools with 1,200 students, so I think that is something to be proud of. I think we will continue to get better next year.”
