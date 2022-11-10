The McLean County golf team pictured at the end of season awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 3. Back row, from left to right: Coach Jon Vicars, Zane Decker, Jack Evans, Kinsley Cotton, Macie Caraway, Cati Brawner, HB Whitaker, Declan Scott, coach Ricky Humphrey. Front row, from left to right: Marybeth Miller, Anna Miller, Legend Cotton, Robin Vicars, Madeline Jones, Carson Webb, Carter Weldon. Not pictured: Landry Humphrey, Wyatt Gatton, Jackson Galloway, Clay Brawner and Connor Logsdon.