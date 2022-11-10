The McLean County High School golf team hosted the 2022 season banquet Nov. 3 at the high school. The players, coaches and their families enjoyed a meal from Mi Pueblito.
Senior members Cati Brawner, Clay Brawner and Declan Scott were recognized.
The following awards were presented:
- Lowest Scoring Average Boys — HB Whitaker
- Lowest Scoring Average Girls — Anna Miller
- Most Improved Boys — Declan Scott
- Most Improved Girls — Marybeth Miller
Head coach Ricky Humphrey shared his plans for moving forward.
“Next season I hope to build on this year’s success,” he said. “We hope to host a tournament at Panther Creek Golf Course and will be hosting the All ‘A’ golf tournament.”
Humphrey expressed his gratitude for the support the team has received this season.
“We would like to thank Panther Creek Golf Course and the community for their continued support of the golf team,” he said.
