The McLean County High School golf team had a busy month of August despite missing an entire week of matches due to the heat. The first annual Cougar Invitational Tournament was held at Panther Creek Golf Course on Aug. 3.
There were 16 boys teams and nine girls teams participating in the event with a total of 120 players. The McLean County boys had the best team score in the past two years. Zane Decker shot an 85. Jack Evans shot a 91. Carter Weldon shot a 99. Wyatt Gatton shot a 107.
The McLean County girls’ team consisted of Legend Cotton, Madeline Jones, Riley Logsdon, Macie Caraway and Kinsley Cotton. The Ladies took 5th place overall.
“It was a very successful day despite the early rain,” said coach Ricky Humphrey. “We had teams come in from as far away as Marshall County. I hope to make it a yearly event.”
The McLean County boys participated in the Owensboro Catholic Invitational held at the Owensboro Country Club on Aug. 7. Zane Decker, Carter Weldon, Jack Evans and Wyatt Gatton represented the Cougars.
“We played well and it was a good experience for them to play at the Owensboro Country Club,” said Humphrey.
The All “A” Tournament was hosted by McLean County at Panther Creek Golf Course on Aug. 14. There were four boys’ teams and three girls’ teams participating in the event.
Kinsley Cotton was an individual qualifier for the All “A” State Tournament. Madeline Jones will also be going to State. These athletes are the first girls from McLean to ever qualify.
“It was a successful tournament for us,” said Humphrey. “The boys played extremely well. We had two players almost qualify for the state tournament. The girls had two players qualify for the state tournament so I am very proud of them.”
The girls team was scheduled to play at Panther Creek on Aug. 28 with Owensboro High School and Muhlenberg County, but only one school had a full team in attendance.
“So we just paired up three girls and played,” Humphrey stated. “Everyone had a good day playing. Our girls are staying consistent and getting a little better each time.”
Both teams played at Ohio County on Aug. 31. Madeline Jones, Kinsley Cotton, Riley Logsdon and Macie Caraway competed for the girls. Jack Evans, Wyatt Gatton and Ian Howard competed for the boys.
“We only have a couple of weeks left in the season and we will continue to use these matches to build towards the region tournament,” shared Humphrey.
